Drone Attacks Hit Iraq's Key Oil Field

Baghdad (Diplomat.so) - Iraqi oil officials reported early Friday that two drones struck the Majnoon oil field in southern Basra province, marking the latest in a series of attacks on key energy infrastructure amid rising regional tensions. Authorities confirmed no human casualties, though one drone exploded upon impact near telecommunications towers, while the second remained unexploded.

A senior official in Iraq’s oil sector told Diplomat News Network, "The drones targeted communications towers close to the field. Fortunately, no physical damage occurred despite the explosion of one of the drones.”





Majnoon is among Iraq’s largest oil fields, producing millions of barrels per day and representing a critical component of the country’s economy, where oil accounts for roughly 90% of state revenue.





The drone attack comes amid escalating concerns over regional security. The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad recently warned of potential threats to Iraq’s energy sector by Iran-aligned militias, highlighting the vulnerability of strategic infrastructure.





In a separate development, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned that dragging Iraq into broader conflict could intensify regional instability. In a Friday call with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Hussein condemned a recent attempt to target Italian military personnel in the Kurdistan Region, stating that expanding conflict "could involve additional countries and further destabilize the region.” Tajani reiterated Italy’s support for Iraq’s security and stability.





Analysts say the attacks underscore the fragility of Iraq’s oil infrastructure amid geopolitical pressures.



