Ethiopia PM in Abu Dhabi Following US Horn Stability Call

Abu Dhabi (Diplomat.so) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, one day after speaking by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who emphasized the need for stability across the Horn of Africa.

Abiy is expected to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit, which officials describe as part of an expanding strategic partnership between Addis Ababa and Abu Dhabi. Discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation, regional security, and investment ties between the two governments.





According to a U.S. State Department readout, Rubio and Abiy discussed "their shared commitment to regional stability, counterterrorism cooperation, economic prosperity, and building a foundation for long-term security in the Horn of Africa.”





Diplomats familiar with the call said the U.S. side stressed the importance of avoiding any escalation that could ignite war or violence in the Horn of Africa, urging dialogue and diplomatic engagement among regional actors.





Some regional analysts argue that tensions remain high inside Ethiopia and across the wider Horn. They note concerns that renewed conflict could emerge if regional rivalries deepen, particularly at a time when global attention has been heavily focused on the ongoing confrontation involving U.S. and Israeli military strikes against Iran in the Middle East.





Regional observers emphasize that Ethiopia’s ambitions for expanded maritime access remain a central point of tension. Analysts point out that Abiy has prioritized obtaining a secure route to the Red Sea to enhance the country’s strategic and commercial reach, a goal intertwined with sensitive territorial disputes involving Eritrea and ongoing unrest in Tigray.





Massawa, a key Eritrean port on the Red Sea, is viewed as a potential flashpoint in this context. Experts say Ethiopia’s interest in influencing the city reflects long-standing efforts to gain maritime access, but any military activity or pressure could provoke humanitarian crises and reignite hostilities. The city’s proximity to Tigrayan populations and disputed areas makes the situation particularly delicate, raising alarms among local observers and international analysts.





Analysts say Abiy’s trip also reflects broader geopolitical competition around the Red Sea corridor and the Horn of Africa, where access to maritime trade routes has become increasingly strategic. Ethiopia has sought expanded access to the sea since becoming landlocked after Eritrea’s independence in 1993, making maritime access a recurring issue in regional diplomacy.





Diplomatic observers say international partners, including the United States and Gulf states, are increasingly encouraging restraint. "The Horn of Africa remains a sensitive security environment,” said a regional researcher in Nairobi. "External powers are urging leaders to avoid military escalation and prioritize diplomacy and economic integration.”