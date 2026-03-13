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Trump: U.S. Firepower Unmatched Against Iran

by: Amin Guled | Friday, 13 March 2026 16:23 EAT
World News
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U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) — U.S. President Donald J. Trump declared on Friday, that American forces are dismantling Iran's military, economic, and leadership structures in a comprehensive campaign, asserting the destruction of its navy, air force, and missile assets.
The statement, shared on Trump’s social platform Truth Social, marked a notable escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions and underscored Trump’s stated objective of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons while asserting U.S. dominance in the region.

Trump described the operations as a response to "47 years of killing innocent people worldwide,” emphasizing that the United States possesses "unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and ample time.” He added, "Watch what will happen to these mentally deranged scum today,” framing the campaign as both decisive and ongoing. 

On Thursday, he reaffirmed that blocking Iran’s nuclear ambitions and securing Middle Eastern stability are his top priorities, highlighting the strategic importance of U.S. oil production.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqaei paid tribute to frontline defenders during Qadr Night, calling them "the modern narrators of the Arash epic” and lauding their sacrifices as exemplary acts of heroism. "The nation of Iran salutes you, who amidst dust and smoke are the Siyavashan of our time,” Baqaei wrote on X, linking current military service to historic narratives of valor. His message underscored Tehran’s efforts to maintain domestic morale amid ongoing U.S. operations.

On the streets of Tehran, the atmosphere remained tense yet orderly, with heightened security near key military installations and public spaces. Shopkeeper Karimi Mahdi said, "People are wary but determined; there is a sense of duty to support our defenders,” reflecting a blend of anxiety and national pride. Local residents reported visible military patrols, checkpoint activity, and emergency preparedness drills across several districts, signaling sustained defensive readiness.

Recent statements from Trump indicate continued engagement and monitoring of the conflict, with the president asserting in recent briefings that U.S. objectives could be achieved "very soon” and noting that Iran’s new leadership is "alive but damaged.” Analysts suggest these remarks aim to convey both progress and deterrence, though independent observers caution that significant Iranian missile and asymmetric warfare capabilities remain intact.

The ongoing confrontation affects regional security, energy markets, and diplomatic efforts. Disruptions along the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to volatile oil prices, while Tehran’s public morale campaigns aim to reinforce resilience amid strategic pressure. For neighboring countries and global stakeholders, the standoff emphasizes the fragile balance of power in the Middle East and the continuing importance of multilateral diplomacy to manage escalation.

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