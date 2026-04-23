Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Pentagon: 400 U.S. Troops Injured in Iran Operation US seeks quick Iran reply as ceasefire holds Trump Claims Iran Halted Execution of 8 Women Second French UN Peacekeeper Dies in Lebanon Ambush Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon kill reporter UN Warns Gaza Violence at Highest Since Truce Trump Claims Iran Losing Millions Amid Hormuz Pressure Multiple Vessels Attacked in Strait of Hormuz US Halts Dollar Shipments, Freezes Iraq Security Aid Oil Prices Ease as US-Iran Truce Talks Extended Pakistan Welcomes US Move to Extend Iran Ceasefire Talks U.S. Seizes Iranian-Linked Vessel as Strait Traffic Drops

Pentagon: 400 U.S. Troops Injured in Iran Operation

by: Amin Guled | Thursday, 23 April 2026 11:01 EAT
World News
0 Comments
125
U.S. forces walk through a military facility as operations continue during the ongoing "Epic Rage" campaign and heightened security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. forces walk through a military facility as operations continue during the ongoing "Epic Rage" campaign and heightened security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – Pentagon announced Wednesday, April 22, that 400 U.S. service members were injured during Operation "Epic Rage," a coordinated United States and Israel military campaign against Iran, according to updated defense casualty tracking data released through the Department of War analysis system.
The Pentagon said the majority of injuries occurred within the U.S. Army, accounting for 271 personnel, while 64 Navy sailors, 19 Marines, and 46 Air Force members were also reported injured, according to figures cited by CBS News. 

A senior Pentagon spokesperson, speaking during a routine press briefing, stated that "the casualty figures reflect combat-related and operational incidents recorded since the early phase of the campaign.”

CBS News reported that 13 U.S. service members were killed during the initial stages of Operation "Epic Rage,” with officials confirming all fatalities occurred among Army and Air Force personnel deployed in forward positions. 

"The first weeks of the operation were the most intense, with sustained missile and drone activity,” a U.S. Army officer, speaking on condition of attribution, told Diplomat News Network.

Separately, the Department of Defense informed congressional members in a classified briefing that clearing Iranian-laid mines in the Strait of Hormuz could take up to six months. 

The assessment, later reported by The Washington Post, was delivered by a senior defense official who warned lawmakers that "operational timelines will likely extend beyond the end of active hostilities.” The official added that clearance operations would require sustained naval deployment and allied engineering support.

Military analysts said the prolonged timeline could have wider economic consequences. Energy security expert Helen Markovic noted that "any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz directly translates into volatility in global oil markets, particularly given the volume of crude passing through daily.” 

A congressional staff member described lawmakers as "frustrated and concerned” over projections suggesting extended fuel price pressure in the United States.

Local observations from U.S. defense installations indicate heightened operational tempo, with increased logistical movement and restricted access zones reported near naval staging areas. Families of deployed personnel have also expressed concern, with one relative of a Navy sailor stating, "We are getting updates, but uncertainty remains high about how long this will last.”

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint, remains central to global energy flows, with nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments passing through the narrow waterway. Military planners continue to assess long-term security risks, while diplomatic channels remain limited amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Related Items

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
US seeks quick Iran reply as ceasefire holds
US President Donald Trump
Trump Claims Iran Halted Execution of 8 Women
U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump Claims Iran Losing Millions Amid Hormuz Pressure
US forces operate near the Strait of Hormuz as maritime security tensions remain elevated amid ongoing regional instability.
Oil Prices Ease as US-Iran Truce Talks Extended
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Welcomes US Move to Extend Iran Ceasefire Talks

Leave a comment