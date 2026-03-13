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Türkiye Deploys Naval Task Group to Somalia

by: Waeis Amin | Friday, 13 March 2026 12:42 EAT
Local News
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Turkish naval vessels are scheduled to depart the Eastern Mediterranean for Somalia on March 16 as part of the Türkiye–Somalia Naval Task Group supporting maritime security and defense cooperation.
Turkish naval vessels are scheduled to depart the Eastern Mediterranean for Somalia on March 16 as part of the Türkiye–Somalia Naval Task Group supporting maritime security and defense cooperation.
Ankara (Diplomat.so) - Zeki Aktürk, spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, announced in Ankara on Thursday that four Turkish naval vessels will deploy to Somalia on March 16 as part of Türkiye's expanding security and maritime cooperation with the Horn of Africa nation.
Speaking during the ministry’s weekly press briefing, Rear Admiral Aktürk said the ships TCG Göksu, TCG Bayraktar, TCG Bartın and TCG Yzb. Güngör Durmuş will begin their transit from the Eastern Mediterranean toward Somalia under the Türkiye–Somalia Naval Task Group.

Aktürk said the deployment forms part of broader efforts by the Turkish Armed Forces to maintain operational readiness and contribute to maritime security missions abroad. "The Turkish Armed Forces continue training and operational activities without interruption to adapt to evolving threat environments and maintain a high level of readiness,” he told journalists.

Türkiye and Somalia have deepened defense cooperation in recent years through agreements aimed at rebuilding Somalia’s naval capabilities, including training programs, advisory support and equipment assistance. Several memorandums of understanding related to maritime security and naval development remain under gradual implementation.

Officials in Somalia say maritime security support is closely tied to protecting offshore exploration activities and ensuring safe navigation along key shipping lanes in the western Indian Ocean. Somalia’s coastline stretches more than 3,333 kilometers, making naval capacity a critical component of national security and economic development.

The naval mission also coincides with expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in offshore energy exploration. Last year, Türkiye and Somalia advanced agreements related to exploration of oil fields discovered in Somalia’s offshore waters. The exploration areas include sections of Somalia’s regional maritime zones near Hobyo district in Mudug region and near Mareeg locality in Galgadud region, where preliminary surveys identified promising hydrocarbon potential.

Analysts say the deployment underscores Türkiye’s expanding strategic presence in the Horn of Africa, where maritime security, energy exploration and regional partnerships are becoming increasingly interconnected.

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