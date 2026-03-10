Somalia Fuel Costs Climb as Iran War Hits Oil

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Fuel retailers across Somalia sharply increased diesel and gasoline prices on Tuesday, as global energy markets tightened following supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran in the Middle East.

Diesel was selling at $1.40 per liter on Tuesday, while benzene (gasoline) reached $1.60 per liter at fuel stations across Somalia, according to transport drivers and local traders in Mogadishu.





Transport workers in Mogadishu said benzene prices rose rapidly over this week, reaching roughly $1.6 per liter after climbing by about $0.7, adding immediate pressure to public transport costs and small businesses that rely heavily on fuel-powered vehicles.





Drivers of the widely used Bajaj three-wheel taxis—locally known as "rikshaw” or "Bajaj”—reported that the sudden increase has made daily operations more expensive. The Bajaj RE, a compact three-wheeler equipped with a 236.2-cc four-stroke engine and capable of carrying four passengers including the driver, is a common mode of transport across Somali cities due to its fuel efficiency and maneuverability in dense urban traffic.





"Yesterday I filled my Bajaj with much less money than today,” said Ali Aweys Ali, a Bajaj driver waiting for passengers near Mogadishu’s Bakara market. "If fuel keeps rising, we will have to increase fares, and passengers are already struggling.”





Private importers dominate Somalia’s petroleum supply chain, controlling most fuel distribution and pricing. Industry traders said companies adjusted prices in response to rising international costs as global oil markets reacted to escalating tensions in the Gulf region.





Energy analysts note that disruptions to shipping routes and concerns over attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East have pushed global oil benchmarks upward. The conflict involving Iran has raised fears about the safety of tanker routes through strategic waterways that handle a significant portion of the world’s crude exports.





Somalia is particularly vulnerable to such shocks because it imports nearly all refined petroleum products and lacks a centralized price regulation system. Unlike many countries that subsidize fuel or impose price controls during market volatility, Somalia’s largely privatized fuel sector allows traders to adjust prices quickly in response to global shifts.





So far, the Federal Government of Somalia has not announced emergency measures to stabilize prices or support transport workers and low-income households affected by the increases.





For drivers and commuters in Mogadishu, the immediate concern is affordability. "If fares rise again, people will walk instead of taking a Bajaj,” said driver Ali Aweys. "But we cannot operate without fuel.”