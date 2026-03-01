Iran Warns Gulf States Over U.S. Base Use

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, warned neighboring countries on Sunday that American military installations operating within their borders could face attack if they are used in actions against Tehran. His remarks came one day after Iranian authorities confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was killed Saturday morning, a development that has profoundly altered the country's political landscape.

In a post published on his X account, Larijani addressed regional governments directly, stating that Iran does not seek confrontation with its neighbors. However, he wrote that if U.S. forces conduct operations against Iran from bases hosted in those countries, Tehran would regard those facilities as American assets and respond accordingly.





The warning followed an official post issued Sunday by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan. The embassy condemned what it described as a "cowardly and barbaric terrorist act” targeting Iran’s leadership and emphasized that the country’s constitutional framework ensures continuity of governance. The post reaffirmed institutional stability despite what it called a "critical moment.”





Khamenei’s reported death marks the most consequential shift in Iran’s leadership structure since 1989. Under Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution, a temporary leadership mechanism is expected to operate until a successor is selected by the Assembly of Experts. Iranian state outlets have announced a national mourning period, while senior officials have pledged unity and resilience.







