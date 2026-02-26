Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Zambia Rejects $1bn US Health Funding Deal

by: Guled Abdi | Thursday, 26 February 2026 20:40 EAT
World News
Hakainde Hichilema, President of Zambia.
Lusaka (Diplomat.so) - Zambia has formally declined to sign a proposed U.S. health funding agreement valued at more than $1 billion, after the Ministry of Health said Wednesday that the draft deal "did not align with the position and interests" of government.
Five-year package, negotiated under administration of Donald Trump, was designed to strengthen disease prevention systems, laboratory capacity, and national health security infrastructure. According to Reuters, United States would have provided more than $1 billion in grant funding, while Zambia was expected to contribute approximately $340 million over same period.

Agreement had initially been scheduled for signing in November last year but was delayed after Zambian officials raised concerns over certain clauses described as problematic. Health Ministry spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday that government has stepped back from current draft pending amendments.

U.S. officials have stated that at least 16 African countries signed comparable health-focused agreements, including Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya. Kenya’s agreement, however, remains suspended due to ongoing court proceedings.

World Bank data show external partners finance more than 30% of Zambia’s total health expenditure, underscoring scale of international assistance in sustaining public health programs. Country has faced repeated pressures on health system in recent years, including cholera outbreaks and continued demand for HIV/AIDS treatment services.

Government officials emphasized Zambia remains open to engagement with Washington if revised terms reflect national priorities and legal safeguards. U.S. Embassy in Lusaka has not issued immediate public comment on decision.

