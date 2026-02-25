Ghana Urges Ukraine to Free Two Captured Nationals

Kyiv (Diplomat.so) - Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Wednesday appealed directly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the release of two Ghanaian nationals captured while fighting for Russian forces, framing the case as part of a broader pattern of alleged recruitment targeting vulnerable African migrants.

During a joint briefing in Kyiv with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Ablakwa said the two men were not trained combatants but "victims of manipulation and organized trafficking networks” who were allegedly enticed through online job offers before being funneled into Russia’s military campaign.





"These young men did not leave Ghana to wage war,” Ablakwa stated. "They were promised legitimate employment and instead found themselves on the front lines of a conflict far from home.” He added that Ghana’s government is seeking consular access and repatriation under international humanitarian norms governing prisoners of war.





Sybiga confirmed that Ukrainian authorities have identified more than 1,780 African nationals from 36 countries fighting for Russia, some of whom are now in Ukrainian custody. He described what Kyiv characterizes as systematic recruitment efforts exploiting economic hardship. "We clearly see attempts to deceive foreign citizens and use them as expendable manpower,” Sybiga said, noting Ukraine has opened dialogues with multiple African governments.





Moscow has denied unlawfully recruiting foreign nationals. However, investigative reports across Africa have documented cases of men allegedly misled with promises of construction or security jobs in Russia before being redirected to military service.





Analysts say the episode places Ghana in a delicate diplomatic position: balancing solidarity with Ukraine’s sovereignty while addressing domestic outrage over citizens drawn into a distant war. As Ghana prepares to assume a leadership role within the African Union next year, Ablakwa signaled plans for continent-wide awareness campaigns aimed at disrupting recruitment pipelines and strengthening labor migration safeguards.



