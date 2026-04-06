Ukraine Eyes Drone, Air Defense Cooperation with Syria

Damascus (Diplomat.so) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Sunday, following regional visits aimed at strengthening defense cooperation and food security partnerships.

Zelensky arrived in the Syrian capital alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, marking a rare diplomatic engagement between Kyiv and Damascus amid shifting alliances linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine and broader Middle East tensions. In a public statement, Zelensky said the talks focused on "the circumstances of Russia’s war against Ukraine” and opportunities for "exchanging military and security experience.”





"We are grateful for the support and see strong interest in practical cooperation,” Zelensky stated, adding that discussions also covered Ukraine’s role as a "reliable supplier of food products” and potential joint initiatives to bolster regional food security.





A Syrian government official familiar with the meeting, speaking to Diplomat News Network, said the talks reflected "a pragmatic approach to mutual challenges,” noting that Damascus is exploring diversified partnerships in both security and economic sectors.





The meeting comes as Ukraine faces sustained Russian drone and missile attacks, intensifying its need for advanced air defense systems, particularly U.S.-made Patriot interceptors. Officials in Kyiv have expressed concern that global supply chains could be strained by escalating conflicts in the Middle East.





Zelensky’s recent diplomatic outreach included visits to Gulf countries, where Ukraine signed defense cooperation agreements with Qatar and Saudi Arabia. These efforts are part of Kyiv’s strategy to exchange battlefield experience—especially in countering drone warfare—for military support.





Syria’s position remains complex. Russia, a longstanding ally, played a decisive role in supporting former president Bashar al-Assad during the country’s 14-year civil war. Since assuming leadership, Ahmed al-Sharaa has maintained working relations with Moscow, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this year, while not requesting the withdrawal of Russian military bases.





Regional analysts say the Damascus meeting signals a cautious recalibration. "Both sides are navigating overlapping security concerns while avoiding direct confrontation with existing alliances,” said Noura Haddad, a regional security analyst.





The engagement underscores Ukraine’s expanding diplomatic footprint beyond Europe, as it seeks strategic partnerships to offset military pressures and reinforce economic resilience.



