Malawi Records 15 Dead in Abduction Cases

by: Guled Abdi | Wednesday, 25 February 2026 16:07 EAT
Malawi Police Service paramilitary officers in camouflage uniforms patrol during a public order operation.
Lilongwe (Diplomat.so) - Malawian civil society organizations and community leaders are calling for urgent government action after more than 15 people, including children, were abducted and later found dead across several districts over the past month, in a surge of killings that has shaken public confidence in local security institutions.
According to statements released this week by local rights groups and community coalitions in Lilongwe and Blantyre, the victims were reported missing before their bodies were discovered in rural or peri-urban areas. Police have confirmed multiple investigations are underway but have not publicly detailed suspects or motives, citing the sensitivity of ongoing inquiries.

"These are deeply disturbing incidents that require swift, transparent investigations,” said a spokesperson for a Lilongwe-based civil society network advocating for victims’ families. "Communities are living in fear, and authorities must provide clarity and reassurance.”

Malawi has historically recorded relatively low rates of reported abductions compared with some neighboring countries, making the recent cases particularly alarming. Analysts say the sudden cluster of killings risks undermining public trust in law enforcement if arrests and prosecutions do not follow quickly.

National Police spokespersons have urged the public to avoid speculation while investigations continue, emphasizing cooperation with community leaders and local watch groups. "We are deploying additional officers in affected areas and pursuing all leads,” a senior police official said in a brief media comment.

The incidents have prompted renewed calls for stronger community policing, improved intelligence gathering, and enhanced child protection mechanisms. Rights advocates are also pressing for regular public briefings to counter misinformation and panic.

