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Somali Government condemns deadly inter-clan clashes in Ade Adeye

by: Waeis Amin | Tuesday, 23 June 2026 18:26 EAT
Local News
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Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh.
Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh.
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Federal Government of Somalia on Tuesday, June 23, condemned deadly inter-clan clashes in Adhi'adeye, located in Sool region in northern Somalia, and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. The Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation said it "deeply regrets the ongoing violence between brotherly communities in Ade Adeye that has resulted in loss of life," urging all parties to halt hostilities and prioritize civilian protection.
Ade Adeye is situated in Sool region, a geographically strategic and historically contested area in northern Somalia. The settlement lies approximately 32 kilometres west of Lasanod, the regional administrative center, along routes frequently used by local communities for trade and movement between rural settlements and the city.

A resident of Lasanod, speaking on condition of attribution, told Diplomat News Network that at least 25 civilians, including elderly traditional leaders, were killed during fighting in the Ade Adeye area. "The situation has left deep pain in the community,” the resident said. "Many of those killed were civilians, and they were buried today in a mass funeral attended by grieving families from different villages.”

Eyewitnesses described large funeral gatherings in Ade Adeye, with long processions of vehicles arriving from surrounding settlements. Roads leading to burial sites were congested, and residents reported heightened emotional scenes as families mourned their relatives. "People are devastated and fearful that the violence may continue,” another resident said.

A local traditional elder, also speaking on condition of attribution, said community leaders were engaged in urgent mediation efforts but warned that tensions remained high. "We are trying to bring both sides together, but the level of grief and anger is very strong,” the elder said. "Without immediate and structured dialogue, there is a serious risk of renewed violence.”

The Ministry of Interior also urged elders, religious leaders, women, youth, and regional stakeholders to intensify reconciliation efforts. It stressed that community-based mediation remains essential in preventing escalation in rural areas where formal security presence is limited.

The latest clashes come amid longstanding local tensions in parts of Sool region, where disputes over land access, clan grievances, and resource competition have periodically triggered outbreaks of violence. The region’s limited institutional reach has often placed responsibility for conflict resolution on customary leadership structures, including elders and religious authorities.

Sustained mediation and closer coordination between local and regional actors are seen as crucial to preventing the recurrence of retaliatory cycles. Continued engagement remains essential for easing tensions and maintaining stability in the affected areas.

Residents have continued calling for urgent intervention to stabilize the situation and avert further escalation. Community leaders warned that only immediate dialogue, alongside long-term reconciliation efforts, can reduce the likelihood of renewed clashes in surrounding areas.

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