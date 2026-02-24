Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Jordan's King Warns as U.S.–Iran Conflict Risk Intensifies

by: Aden Abdi | Tuesday, 24 February 2026 23:53 EAT
World News
King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.
Amman (Diplomat.so) - During a meeting with members of the Jordan Press Association, King Abdullah II issued a firm and carefully calibrated warning on regional instability, stressing that Jordan will not permit violations of its airspace or allow its territory to become a battleground.
In his remarks — delivered on Tuesday in Amman — the King emphasized that safeguarding Jordan’s security and the wellbeing of its citizens "comes above all else,” signaling heightened concern in the region as the prospect of an Israel–Iran military confrontation grows increasingly real.

The comments followed new reporting from Channel 12, which cited senior Israeli security assessments concluding that a strike on Iran "is very close” and viewed internally as nearly inevitable. 

Regional analysts note that such assessments indicate a meaningful shift in Israeli defense thinking, reflecting concerns over Iran’s nuclear progression, regional proxy networks, and the strategic pressures shaping Israeli decision-making. Jordan’s message appears tailored to assert its sovereignty early, particularly in the event that any cross-border retaliation or aerial activity risks spillover into Jordanian territory.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that U.S. officials are evaluating several potential Iranian responses as Donald Trump considers military options with notable caution. 

According to officials cited by the outlet, the U.S. President has been presented with analyses detailing Iran’s capacity to launch missile barrages, mobilize proxy groups such as Hezbollah and Houthis, or disrupt global trade routes by targeting key maritime channels. 

A new round of U.S.–Iran diplomatic talks is expected Thursday, though Washington insists Tehran must agree to major concessions on uranium enrichment to mitigate the risk of military escalation.

