Paris (Diplomat.so) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, 18 June, during a France 2 interview in Paris that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should act with "responsibility and rationality" amid escalating tensions in southern Lebanon, Gaza and Somalia.

Macron argued that Israel’s continued strikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon could undermine Israel’s long-term security interests, noting that while Hezbollah "poses a danger to Israel,” security "cannot be guaranteed through the seizure of neighboring territory.” He added that current policies in Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank risk intensifying regional resentment and violence across multiple populations.





The Israeli military released a map on Thursday showing expanded zones of control in southern Lebanon and stated it would not rule out operations beyond those areas. A senior Israeli official, speaking during ongoing discussions with Washington, said Israel is engaged in "difficult negotiations” with the administration of President Donald Trump over maintaining a military presence extending up to ten kilometers into Lebanese territory, citing continued operations against Hezbollah fighters.





On the ground in southern Lebanon, reports describe continued displacement of families as villages sustain damage from repeated strikes. Lebanese communities have faced mounting humanitarian pressure as cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah persist. Casualty figures in recent months have reached into the thousands, according to local authorities cited by Diplomat News Network in previous briefings on the conflict dynamics.





The developments come as a temporary US-Iran understanding signed on Wednesday called for de-escalation across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, and reaffirmed respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, Israeli officials have rejected calls for a full withdrawal, maintaining that security operations remain necessary following rocket fire from Hezbollah earlier this year.





The widening gap between diplomatic frameworks and military realities underscores the fragility of regional de-escalation efforts. Macron’s remarks reflect growing European concern that prolonged cross-border operations risk entrenching cycles of retaliation, complicating already strained US-led diplomatic initiatives involving Israel, Lebanon, and regional actors.





European diplomatic circles, according to officials familiar with regional consultations, are increasingly focused on preventing spillover from Lebanon into wider regional confrontation, as military operations and political negotiations continue to unfold in parallel channels.





Analysts describe the situation as a test of coordination between military deterrence strategies and ongoing diplomatic frameworks led by the United States, France, and regional intermediaries seeking to stabilize the Israel-Lebanon frontier.