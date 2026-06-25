Moscow (Diplomat.so) – Romanian Ambassador to Russia Cristian Istrate was summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on Thursday, June 25, to be informed of retaliatory measures over Constanta closure decision.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the summons was intended to formally communicate Moscow’s response to Bucharest’s decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Constanta. "Romania's ambassador has been called to the Russian Foreign Ministry to be notified of Moscow's response to the closure of its consulate in Constanta,” said Maria Zakharova.





Romanian authorities previously reported that a drone crashed onto the roof of a residential building in Galati, an incident for which Bucharest blamed Russia. In response, President Nicușor Dan ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Constanta and declared the consul persona non grata.





Zakharova also reiterated Moscow’s rejection of the accusations, arguing that Western states were using the dispute to divert attention from other conflicts, including allegations mentioned in her statement. "The West has been using the fuss over the drone incident in Romania to distract attention from Vladimir Zelensky's murder of children in Starobelsk, as well as to justify the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Constanta,” said Maria Zakharova.





According to reporting compiled by Diplomat News Network, the diplomatic exchange follows a series of reciprocal measures between Moscow and Bucharest that have intensified since last month. Officials from both sides have continued to emphasize their respective positions, while maintaining formal diplomatic communication channels.





This development underscores rising diplomatic friction between the two countries within the broader context of regional security tensions in Eastern Europe. The reciprocal closures and summons reflect a pattern of escalating diplomatic responses often seen in disputes involving security incidents, attribution of responsibility, and allied alignments.





Such measures can further complicate bilateral cooperation in areas including consular services, trade coordination, and regional security dialogue, particularly when both sides maintain conflicting narratives regarding incidents cited as justification for diplomatic actions.





Diplomatic observers note that further responses could depend on ongoing investigations and political decisions within the European Union and Russian foreign policy institutions.