Ramaphosa Secures Return of South African Recruits in Ukraine War

Pretoria (Diplomat.so) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday credited Russian President Vladimir Putin with helping secure the safe return of 17 South African citizens who were allegedly deceived into travelling to Russia for "bodyguard training," only to be deployed to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, officials confirmed that four men arrived home last Friday, while 11 others are expected to land in South Africa in the coming days. Two remain in Russia — one hospitalised in Moscow and another undergoing travel processing — with the South African embassy in Moscow assigned to monitor their welfare.





Ramaphosa said the breakthrough followed distress calls received in November from the men, aged between 20 and 39, who reported being trapped in heavy fighting in Ukraine’s Donbas region after discovering they had been recruited into mercenary operations. South African law prohibits citizens from participating in foreign military activities without state authorisation.





Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa and Putin discussed the case directly in a telephone call on 10 February, during which the Russian leader "responded positively” to South Africa’s request for cooperation. "The President has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Putin for assisting in the safe return of our citizens,” Magwenya noted.





Authorities in Pretoria have opened investigations into suspected human trafficking, fraud, and illegal military recruitment. Among those implicated is Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, who denies allegations that she helped facilitate the men’s travel. She maintains she believed the training was "lawful,” according to an affidavit filed with police.





Separately, five individuals — including a public broadcaster radio presenter — were arrested in December on charges linked to recruitment for the Russian military. All were released on bail, with court proceedings pending.