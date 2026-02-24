Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Jordan's King Warns as U.S.–Iran Conflict Risk Intensifies Iran Signals Openness to U.S. Deal as Military Chiefs Caution Trump UN Chief Appoints Finland's Pekka Haavisto as New Envoy to Sudan UN Team Reaches DRC's Uvira as M23 Spokesman Killed in Strike Ramaphosa Secures Return of South African Recruits in Ukraine War Uganda Judge Orders Full Disclosure in Besigye Treason Trial Malawi Reopens Investigation Into Chilima Crash Mystery U.S. Flags 19 Nigerians for Deportation After Convictions Somalia Reaffirms Constitutional Path Amid Election Rift Turkiye, Israel reveal sharply different alliance strategies Iraq insists government formation is internal as U.S. pressure grows Seven Bodies Found on Libya Beach in Suspected Migrant Tragedy

Ramaphosa Secures Return of South African Recruits in Ukraine War

by: Guled Abdi | Tuesday, 24 February 2026 22:04 EAT
World News
0 Comments
264
As of early 2026, Russia controls approximately 90% of the Donbas region (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), including all of Luhansk and a large portion of Donetsk.
As of early 2026, Russia controls approximately 90% of the Donbas region (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), including all of Luhansk and a large portion of Donetsk.
Pretoria (Diplomat.so) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday credited Russian President Vladimir Putin with helping secure the safe return of 17 South African citizens who were allegedly deceived into travelling to Russia for "bodyguard training," only to be deployed to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.
In a statement issued by the Presidency, officials confirmed that four men arrived home last Friday, while 11 others are expected to land in South Africa in the coming days. Two remain in Russia — one hospitalised in Moscow and another undergoing travel processing — with the South African embassy in Moscow assigned to monitor their welfare.

Ramaphosa said the breakthrough followed distress calls received in November from the men, aged between 20 and 39, who reported being trapped in heavy fighting in Ukraine’s Donbas region after discovering they had been recruited into mercenary operations. South African law prohibits citizens from participating in foreign military activities without state authorisation.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa and Putin discussed the case directly in a telephone call on 10 February, during which the Russian leader "responded positively” to South Africa’s request for cooperation. "The President has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Putin for assisting in the safe return of our citizens,” Magwenya noted.

Authorities in Pretoria have opened investigations into suspected human trafficking, fraud, and illegal military recruitment. Among those implicated is Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, who denies allegations that she helped facilitate the men’s travel. She maintains she believed the training was "lawful,” according to an affidavit filed with police.

Separately, five individuals — including a public broadcaster radio presenter — were arrested in December on charges linked to recruitment for the Russian military. All were released on bail, with court proceedings pending.

Related Items

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Uzhhorod in western Ukraine on September 5, 2025 to relay Bratislava's economic concerns. (Photo by EPA)
Slovakia warns Ukraine as Fico blames Zelensky for oil transit halt
Kenya Pressures Russia Over Citizens Fighting in Ukraine
Somali President Meets Senior Bureau Official for African Affairs
Dmitry Peskov
Russia, Ukraine Talks Resume as War Nears Year Four
Ukrainians have been developing interceptor drones as a counter to large-scale Shahed waves.Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images
Russia Plans to Double Attack Drone Production, Ukraine Warns

Leave a comment