Baidoa (Diplomat.so) – The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, chaired a high-level security meeting in Baidoa on Monday, focusing on regional stability, operational coordination, and justice system reforms in Southwest State.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Somali National Armed Forces, chaired the meeting attended by senior military commanders, security agency officials, and regional leaders. The discussions focused on recent security developments, management of administrative changes, and strengthening equitable justice mechanisms across the region.





According to officials present, military commanders delivered detailed briefings outlining ongoing and planned operations targeting extremist groups, including efforts to intensify counterinsurgency campaigns and enhance coordination among federal and regional security institutions.





"The priority is to ensure unified action among all security actors to protect civilians and sustain progress against armed groups,” President Mohamud said during the session, according to remarks shared with Diplomat News Network by a senior government spokesperson. He emphasized the importance of consolidating gains made in recent operations and maintaining discipline within security forces.





Participants included Interim Southwest State Leader Jibril Abdirashid Haji, federal presidential staff, and top commanders from the Somali National Army and police units. Officials highlighted the need to address unauthorized armed presence within urban centers, particularly in Baidoa, where local residents reported increased patrols and visible checkpoints following recent security adjustments.





Residents described a heightened security atmosphere in parts of the city. "We have seen more forces on the streets since early morning, and movement is being monitored closely,” said a local shopkeeper who requested attribution by role for safety reasons. "People want stability, but also clarity on how these measures will affect daily life.”





Security analysts note that Southwest State remains a strategic region in Somalia’s broader stabilization efforts, given its geographic position and recurring security challenges linked to militant activity. Recent administrative transitions in the state have further underscored the need for coordinated governance and security alignment.





A regional security expert, Ahmed Nur Ali, told Diplomat News Network that sustained collaboration between federal and regional authorities would be critical. "Operational success depends not only on military action but also on public trust and institutional cohesion,” he said.





The meeting concluded with commitments to reinforce joint operations, improve accountability mechanisms, and deepen engagement with local communities. Officials indicated that follow-up assessments would be conducted to monitor implementation and ensure measurable progress in the coming weeks.