Somalia Suspends Eight Aircraft Following Safety Violations

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Somali Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday suspended eight aircraft from operating in the country after new ramp inspections uncovered what officials described as "serious safety deficiencies" and violations of international aviation standards. The enforcement action, confirmed in an SCAA letter dated February 16, immediately cancels the air operator certificates previously issued to the affected aircraft.

According to the Authority, inspectors identified multiple technical and operational shortcomings that breached national regulations as well as the Standards and Recommended Practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization, including ICAO Annex 6 (Operation of Aircraft) and Annex 8 (Airworthiness of Aircraft). These global frameworks define minimum requirements for airworthiness, maintenance, crew qualifications, and operational safety.





In its letter, the SCAA warned, "These deficiencies constitute non-compliance with the applicable national regulations… In light of the severity of the findings, the Authority has determined that continued operations would present an unacceptable level of safety risk.” While the Authority did not name the operators involved, officials confirmed that each was formally notified of the grounding decision.





A senior aviation official in Mogadishu told Diplomat News Network that most of the suspended aircraft belong to smaller charter and cargo operators serving domestic and humanitarian routes. The official noted that Thursday’s action reflects the government’s broader push to strengthen regulatory oversight as air traffic in Somalia increases.





Aviation experts say Somalia has been steadily reinforcing safety governance while rebuilding its national airspace systems. The latest suspensions indicate that regulators are prepared to intervene decisively when operators fall short of ICAO compliance.





The SCAA said the suspensions take effect immediately and will remain in place until all operators demonstrate full adherence to safety and airworthiness standards.