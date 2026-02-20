US–Iran Tensions Escalate as Deadlines and Warnings Mount

Washington (Diplomat.so) — A fragile tone of de-escalation between the United States and Iran broke down this week after two rounds of indirect talks, giving way to a sharper political and military confrontation that officials on both sides acknowledged could push the region toward open conflict.

The shift followed President Donald Trump’s statement that Tehran has "10 to 15 days” to agree to a new nuclear framework — a timeline Iranian officials swiftly rejected.





In a formal letter delivered on Tuesday to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Iran’s Permanent Mission warned that Trump’s comments "signal a real possibility of military aggression,” according to a copy reviewed by this publication. While the mission stressed that Tehran "does not seek war,” it insisted that Iran "will respond firmly” to any attack and would treat "bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force” in the region as legitimate targets.





U.S. officials, speaking on the record to maintain transparency, told the Wall Street Journal that Trump has not authorized a strike but is evaluating several military options. These range from limited precision attacks on government and military infrastructure to a week-long campaign aimed at degrading Iran’s strategic capabilities. The officials emphasized that no timeline for a decision has been set beyond Trump’s public remarks.





American negotiators continue to demand a full halt to Iran’s nuclear enrichment, strict limits on its ballistic-missile program, and the cessation of support for regional armed groups. Iranian negotiators, by contrast, have signaled willingness to discuss only narrow nuclear concessions. Analysts say the gap underscores why the talks remain stalled despite international pressure for a breakthrough.





U.S. defense personnel confirmed that advanced F-35 and F-22 aircraft have been deployed to the region in recent days, alongside the expected arrival of a second aircraft carrier. In Tehran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed that Iran would respond with "maximum force” to any U.S. strike, asserting that Iranian forces are capable of delivering a "severe blow” to American naval assets.





Tehran is expected to deliver its formal response to the negotiations within two weeks, though Trump’s shorter timeline could accelerate the process. Regional diplomats warn that unless both sides step back from escalatory rhetoric, the current cycle of deadlines and counter-threats could trigger a confrontation that extends well beyond political signaling.