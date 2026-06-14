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UN Urges Calm as South Africa Faces Migrant Tensions

by: Guled Abdi | Sunday, 14 June 2026 11:32 EAT
World News
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Displaced Malawian families shelter at a makeshift camp in Durban after anti-immigration protests and threats prompted thousands of foreign nationals to seek repatriation from South Africa.
Displaced Malawian families shelter at a makeshift camp in Durban after anti-immigration protests and threats prompted thousands of foreign nationals to seek repatriation from South Africa.
Johannesburg (Diplomat.so) - The United Nations in South Africa called for calm, restraint, and respect for the rule of law on Saturday, amid escalating anti-immigration tensions, reported attacks on migrants, and growing repatriation efforts involving several African countries.
In a statement, the UN expressed concern over reports of threats, violence, intimidation, hate speech, assaults, property destruction, and deaths affecting migrant communities in parts of South Africa. The organization urged authorities and communities to uphold legal protections and safeguard the rights and dignity of all residents regardless of nationality.

The appeal comes as Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe continue efforts to assist citizens seeking to leave South Africa following weeks of unrest. Nigerian authorities confirmed that a first group of 262 nationals arrived in Lagos on Thursday, with additional evacuation flights scheduled over the coming weeks. Nigeria's Foreign Ministry said more than 1,000 citizens had registered for voluntary repatriation.

In Durban, hundreds of displaced migrants have gathered in temporary shelters and open spaces after leaving homes and businesses amid fears of violence. Observers on the ground described crowded conditions, families sheltering outdoors during cold winter temperatures, and community volunteers assisting women and children awaiting transport.

"It’s hard to stay here. You can see we are outside. How can we stay in this cold?" Malawian national Falesi Chukuwumba said. "Our children can get sick."

Another displaced resident, Sayiba John, a Malawian mother of three, said her family left after receiving threats in their community. "They said we must go. We have no choice in the matter," she said.

South African authorities have repeatedly stated that criminality rather than xenophobia is driving many incidents and have pledged to enforce immigration laws while maintaining public order. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced measures aimed at addressing illegal migration and strengthening law enforcement operations.

However, migrant advocacy groups argue that foreign nationals are increasingly being targeted. Smart Nwobi, president of the Nigerian Union South Africa association, told media organizations that some migrants have faced intimidation by civilians demanding identification documents. He called for stronger enforcement against unlawful actions and greater protection for vulnerable communities.

Diplomat News Network spoke with regional migration analyst Dr. Thabo Maseko, who said the situation reflects deeper socioeconomic pressures. "High unemployment, poverty, and competition for economic opportunities have created conditions in which migrants are frequently blamed for broader structural challenges," he said.

South Africa has experienced recurring outbreaks of anti-immigrant violence since 2008, when dozens of migrants were killed and thousands displaced. Current tensions emerge as political parties intensify campaigning ahead of local government elections scheduled for November, with migration becoming a prominent public issue.

The latest developments have drawn concern across Africa and renewed calls for coordinated regional dialogue, accountability for criminal acts, and measures aimed at preventing further violence while preserving social cohesion in one of the continent’s largest economies.

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