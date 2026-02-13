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Iraq Jails Over 5,000 Transferred ISIS Detainees

by: Aden Abdi | Friday, 13 February 2026 14:05 EAT
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Baghdad (Diplomat.so) - Iraq's Ministry of Justice confirmed it has placed 5,064 suspected Islamic State detainees transferred from Syria into a single high-security prison, marking one of the largest coordinated prisoner relocations since the group's territorial defeat in 2017.
Justice Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Laibi told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Friday that the detainees include more than 270 Iraqis, over 3,000 Syrians and several hundred foreign nationals of other citizenships. "All terrorists have been placed in one secured facility. They will be investigated and tried in accordance with Iraqi law,” Laibi said in an on-the-record statement.

The transfer was conducted at the request of the U.S.-led international coalition, Laibi added, noting that coalition forces are covering the detainees’ food expenses. A senior Iraqi security official previously said U.S. forces had moved 5,046 detainees over the past three weeks.

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad requires additional financial support to manage the influx. "Iraq needs more financial backing to deal with the flow of ISIS prisoners,” Hussein said, according to remarks carried by Reuters. He confirmed ongoing talks with Arab and Islamic countries regarding repatriation of their nationals, while describing European governments as more reluctant to retrieve citizens.

Last month, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the phased transfer of up to 7,000 detainees from Syria to Iraq to ensure secure detention. The move follows renewed instability in parts of northeastern Syria, where clashes involving Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces have coincided with heightened Islamic State activity.

Iraq, a core member of the anti-ISIS coalition, declared victory over the group in late 2017 after it seized vast territories in 2014. Iraqi courts have since issued death sentences and life imprisonment terms for convicted militants. Baghdad continues to urge foreign governments to repatriate their citizens for prosecution or rehabilitation.

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