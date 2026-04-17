Israel pledges Hezbollah disarmament via all means

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday, in Jerusalem that Israel remains committed to disarming Hezbollah through military or political means amid ongoing tensions in Lebanon. He delivered the remarks in a televised address focused on the northern front and Israel's security objectives.

Katz stated that the goal of disarming Hezbollah "remains the central objective of the campaign,” adding that emerging diplomatic pressure, including engagement involving the United States, is reinforcing efforts to advance that objective.





He also said Israel continues to coordinate security policy amid what he described as a temporary stabilization on the Lebanese border.





In his remarks, Katz said Israeli forces are operating "at the height of the war in Lebanon” while a temporary pause in hostilities, described as a ten-day ceasefire period, remains in effect.





He added that Israeli forces would continue to hold positions in areas already under their control, without specifying locations.

He further said that military operations inside Lebanon had resulted in significant outcomes, including the elimination of more than 1,700 operatives, according to his assessment, and the establishment of a security zone extending up to 10 kilometers from the border. Residents in border communities reported heightened military presence and restricted movement in some areas.





Katz also described the creation of a security buffer zone cleared of civilians and weapons infrastructure, stretching from areas near the Mediterranean coast to Mount Hermon, saying it is intended to prevent cross-border attacks and protect Israeli communities.





A Lebanese resident from a border village, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Diplomat News Network that movement in nearby areas has become increasingly restricted, saying, "The situation is unstable and people are uncertain about returning to their homes.”





An Lebanese security analyst, Bassel Wissam, separately said the developments reflect "a continued effort to reshape deterrence along the northern frontier.”





The statements come amid prolonged tensions between Israel and Hezbollah following months of cross-border exchanges that have disrupted civilian life in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.





The evolving security posture reflects a broader regional calculation involving deterrence, ceasefire arrangements, and international diplomatic engagement.





Analysts note that any sustained security zone arrangement could complicate future negotiations over border stability and civilian displacement, particularly if military positions become entrenched. Diplomatic discussions remain ongoing across multiple international and regional channels.