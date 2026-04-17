Trump: Israel Will Not Strike Lebanon Under US Decision

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – US President Donald Trump said Friday, in Washington that Israel will no longer conduct strikes inside Lebanon under a direct US decision on new regional security arrangements.

Trump added that Israel is "prevented from doing so by the United States,” saying Washington is enforcing the new policy framework. He said the arrangement is not linked to any agreement with Iran, stressing that "the deal with Iran has nothing to do with Lebanon in any way.” He added that the United States will work separately with Lebanon to address the Hezbollah file "in an appropriate manner.”





On the ground in Lebanon, convoys of returning residents continued along the Saida highway since late Thursday night following the ceasefire announcement, with traffic moving steadily toward southern towns. Residents described heavy but orderly movement as families returned. Lebanese MP Tony Frangieh said on X: "We congratulate the Lebanese, especially the people of the south, on the ceasefire and wish them a safe and dignified return with their heads held high.” He added that priority should be reconstruction and preventing internal tensions.





Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been fully opened to commercial shipping during the ceasefire period, aligning with regional de-escalation efforts. He wrote on X that vessels would pass through a coordinated route established by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, without specifying a timeframe.





These developments come amid a two-week US-Iran ceasefire that entered into force on April 7–8, alongside a Lebanon ceasefire that began late Thursday into Friday. The overlapping arrangements reflect a broader regional effort to contain escalation across multiple fronts.





Analysts say the US statement signals a more direct American role in shaping Lebanon-related security policy, particularly concerning cross-border tensions involving Hezbollah. The coordination between ceasefires in Lebanon and maritime de-escalation in the Gulf highlights interconnected regional pressure points affecting security and trade routes. Diplomat News Network notes diplomatic observers view the situation as dependent on compliance by all parties and sustained enforcement mechanisms.





Regional stakeholders are monitoring whether the measures translate into sustained reductions in hostilities and whether humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in southern Lebanon can proceed under the current ceasefire environment.