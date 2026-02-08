Deadly RSF Assaults on Aid Convoys Trigger Global Condemnation

Khartoum (Diplomat.so) - International condemnation intensified on Sunday following a series of deadly attacks attributed to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), including drone strikes on a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy and assaults on an IDP bus and Al-Kuweik Military Hospital, which left dozens of civilians dead, according to officials and diplomats.

In a statement posted on X, Wolfram Vetter, the EU Head of Delegation to Sudan, described the incidents as "blatant and grave violations of all humanitarian norms and international laws,” adding that "international accountability is forthcoming.”





A senior WFP representative in Sudan, speaking on the record, said the convoy was hit earlier in the day in North Kordofan as trucks contracted by the agency traveled from Kosti to deliver emergency food assistance to displaced families near El Obeid. "At least one person was killed, several were injured, and food supplies were destroyed in the fires that followed,” the official said, confirming that the strike was consistent with patterns observed in recent RSF operations.





The attack occurred just days after another drone strike near a WFP facility in Yabus, Blue Nile State, where a staff member was injured. Humanitarian responders warn the escalating violence is severely disrupting relief operations in a country where millions already face acute food insecurity.





The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a strong condemnation, calling the RSF operations "criminal attacks” that targeted civilians, humanitarian convoys, and medical facilities in North and South Kordofan, resulting in "dozens of deaths, including women and children.”





UN agencies and regional diplomats say the repeated targeting of humanitarian missions could amount to violations prosecutable under international humanitarian law.