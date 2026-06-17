Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Zimbabwe Pledges $1M to Africa CDC for Ebola Equatorial Guinea govt resigns after 10% target failure South Africa Labour Unions Oppose Anti-Migrant Mobilisation US Unveils Libya Transition Plan for Single Government Trump Signals Iran Deal Signing "Tomorrow or Next Day" Labour Group Calls to Expel Iran Ambassador in UK Siinka-Dher Camel Market in Somalia Sees Supply Drop Kenya-led Haiti mission needs stronger backing: Guterres Ghana hosts Accra summit on slavery reparations talks Trump raises Ethiopia's GERD dispute in talks with Egypt's Sisi AU Calls for Stronger Cross-Border Ebola Action Malawi Faces Ongoing Maize Shortfall Despite Recovery

Siinka-Dher Camel Market in Somalia Sees Supply Drop

by: Waeis Amin | Wednesday, 17 June 2026 20:03 EAT
Business
0 Comments
105
Somali camels, a national herd estimated at nearly 10 million, remain central to Somalia's livestock economy and pastoral life.
Somali camels, a national herd estimated at nearly 10 million, remain central to Somalia's livestock economy and pastoral life.
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Traders at the Siinka-dher camel market on the outskirts of southwestern Mogadishu, about 17 kilometers from the capital, reported on Wednesday, June 17, that a newly imposed tax increase on camel sales is disrupting livestock trade flows into the city's main slaughterhouses.
Camel traders at Siinka-dher market, working with logistics routes linking Afgoye district and the Benadir regional markets, said the revised levy has raised operational costs and reduced the number of camels being transported to Mogadishu’s southern and northern abattoirs. Diplomat News Network gathered accounts from traders, transporters, and local buyers describing immediate price pressures and declining supply activity.

Several traders stated that the per-camel tax has increased from $5 to $7, with additional charges applied at two collection points: Afgoye under Southwest State and Siinka-dher under the Benadir Regional Administration (BRA).  One livestock trader said the double taxation structure is discouraging movement of animals toward urban markets, noting that "the cost burden is now too high for regular flow of livestock into Mogadishu’s consumption chain.”

Another trader operating transport routes between rural grazing zones and the capital said livestock owners are reconsidering sales timing due to rising fees, adding that "buyers are reducing demand as retail prices rise faster than household incomes can adjust.”

On the ground, market activity appeared significantly reduced compared to previous weeks, with fewer camel trucks arriving in the early morning hours and reduced bargaining activity around holding pens. Local observers noted that some sections of the market remained largely empty, a contrast to typical high-density trading conditions.

Retail prices have also adjusted sharply. Traders reported that camel meat, previously averaging $4 per kilogram, has increased to about $7 per kilogram in Mogadishu markets. The price of a single camel has reached approximately $1,200, placing it beyond the reach of many local consumers. Some residents said they have shifted consumption patterns toward goat meat, chicken, and fish due to affordability concerns.

A pastoral economy analyst based in Mogadishu said the situation reflects broader structural pressure on Somalia’s livestock trade system, noting that "tax layering at multiple administrative points risks distorting traditional supply chains that depend on mobility and low transaction costs.”

Somalia is widely recognized as having one of the world’s largest camel populations, estimated by some agricultural sources at nearly ten million heads, though no official national livestock census exists. Camels remain central to food security, cultural identity, and rural livelihoods, particularly across nomadic communities.

As supply movements slow and retail prices rise, market participants are calling for administrative coordination between regional authorities to review the dual taxation framework. Traders warn that continued cost escalation could further reduce camel meat availability in Mogadishu’s urban markets, reshaping consumption patterns and affecting livelihoods across the livestock value chain.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

Somalia President Receives Italian Investors in Mogadishu
Source: CHC/UCSB
Somalia, Ethiopia See Severe Rainfall Shortfalls in 2026
China–Rwanda trade ties expand as exports reach $47.7 million in April 2026, official data show, highlighting growing economic engagement between Kigali and Beijing.
China Nears Top Rwanda Export Market With $47.7M Trade
Türkiye–Somalia Trade Boosted by New Direct Sea Route
Maryan Mohamed Hussein
Somalia Boosts Ebola Awareness Amid DRC, Uganda Cases