Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Zimbabwe Pledges $1M to Africa CDC for Ebola Equatorial Guinea govt resigns after 10% target failure South Africa Labour Unions Oppose Anti-Migrant Mobilisation US Unveils Libya Transition Plan for Single Government Trump Signals Iran Deal Signing "Tomorrow or Next Day" Labour Group Calls to Expel Iran Ambassador in UK Siinka-Dher Camel Market in Somalia Sees Supply Drop Kenya-led Haiti mission needs stronger backing: Guterres Ghana hosts Accra summit on slavery reparations talks Trump raises Ethiopia's GERD dispute in talks with Egypt's Sisi AU Calls for Stronger Cross-Border Ebola Action Malawi Faces Ongoing Maize Shortfall Despite Recovery

Mozambique fuel prices squeeze fishing communities

by: Aden Abdi | Wednesday, 17 June 2026 15:42 EAT
Business
0 Comments
172
Public transport bus in Maputo, Mozambique, operating amid rising fuel prices that have prompted government subsidy measures for transport operators nationwide.
Public transport bus in Maputo, Mozambique, operating amid rising fuel prices that have prompted government subsidy measures for transport operators nationwide.
Maputo (Diplomat.so) - Mozambican authorities and transport regulators in Maputo, Mozambique, on Wednesday introduced fuel subsidy measures following increases in diesel and petrol prices that have affected transport operators nationwide.
Mozambican authorities in Mozambique have expanded emergency financial support to transport operators as fuel price shocks linked to global supply disruptions continue to strain mobility and livelihoods. 

According to data from the Maputo Metropolitan Transport Agency (AMT), a total of 110.2 million meticais (€1.4 million) was disbursed in May to semi-collective passenger transport operators in the Greater Maputo area. 

The payments were distributed across different vehicle categories, including 1,467 minibuses with 15-passenger capacity receiving 52.7 million meticais, 731 mid-sized vehicles receiving nearly 40 million meticais, and smaller allocations for higher-capacity buses. 

The intervention followed sharp fuel price increases that disrupted transport operations and increased operating costs across urban routes.

Government documents indicate that the subsidy program was introduced to prevent fare hikes for passengers, particularly users of privately operated minibuses locally known as "chapas”. The Ministry of Transport stated that operators could receive subsidies of up to 141,000 meticais depending on vehicle type, as part of a wider stabilisation effort agreed with transport associations.

"As part of the government’s efforts to minimise the social impact resulting from rising fuel prices, the executive has decided to subsidise passenger transport,” said Chinguane Mabote, Secretary of State for Transport and Logistics, during a briefing in Maputo. He added that the measures were designed to prevent abrupt fare increases that would disproportionately affect low-income commuters.

Maputo Mayor Rasaque Manhique separately confirmed that the municipal council would finance professional driving licences for around 2,500 semi-collective transport operators. "This measure aims to address urban mobility challenges, improve the quality of services provided to residents, and ensure greater safety and comfort for all public transport users,” he said, noting that the initiative targets operators undergoing formal registration.

At street level in Maputo, transport terminals have reported fluctuating passenger volumes, longer waiting times, and intermittent fuel shortages. Drivers described queues at filling stations stretching for several hundred metres during peak hours in April and May, with some operators limiting trips due to restricted diesel availability. Traders in coastal districts also reported reduced fish deliveries as fishing boats reduced activity due to higher fuel costs, contributing to rising food prices.

Fuel supply disruptions across Mozambique were reported during April and May, with periodic station closures and rationing measures affecting both urban and rural transport networks. The developments follow broader instability in global fuel markets linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which has influenced import costs and domestic pricing structures.

Diplomat News Network reporting from Mozambique indicates that transport unions and municipal authorities remain in ongoing discussions over the sustainability of subsidies as operating costs continue to rise and fiscal pressure on public transport systems increases. Analysts note that the balance between fare stability and subsidy funding remains a central policy challenge, particularly in densely populated coastal cities.

The situation highlights the growing vulnerability of transport-dependent economies to external energy shocks, with policymakers facing pressure to maintain mobility while managing constrained public finances. Authorities are expected to review subsidy allocations and licensing reforms as fuel market volatility continues to affect transport and fishing communities across the country.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

15 Nations Sign Pact to Boost Fishing Data Transparency
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Australia to import 600,000 barrels of jet fuel from China
Kenya Interior Ministry officials address the media in Nairobi on Monday, outlining casualties, arrests, and security measures following nationwide fuel price protests that disrupted transport for a second consecutive day.
Kenya transport crisis enters 2nd day after fuel protests
US President Donald Trump gestures while delivering remarks at the White House in Washington, May 11, 2026.
Trump Moves on Gas Tax as Oil Prices Jump Sharply
ASEAN leaders pose for a group photograph during the regional summit in Cebu, Philippines, on Friday, where member states adopted contingency measures to address the economic and energy impact of the Iran war.
ASEAN Leaders Approve Regional Fuel Reserve Plan