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US Strikes Iranian Ports in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm

by: Aden Abdi | Friday, 8 May 2026 03:14 EAT
World News
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US naval forces operate near the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions and increased military activity following reported strikes and regional security escalations.
US naval forces operate near the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions and increased military activity following reported strikes and regional security escalations.
Bandar Abbas, Iran (Diplomat.so) - Fox News reporter on X, citing a senior US official, said the US military conducted strikes on the Iranian ports of Qeshm and Bandar Abbas on Thursday, May 7, while stating the operation does not signal a resumption of war or an end to the April 7 ceasefire.
The Axios news outlet reported that US forces also targeted sites near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint, as regional tensions remained elevated amid competing claims from Iranian state-aligned media.

Iranian media outlets reported late Thursday night that multiple explosions were heard along Iran’s southern coastline facing the Gulf, including near Bandar Abbas and the nearby island of Qeshm, while residents in Minab described loud blasts in the early hours of Friday, May 8, 2026. Iranian state media also said air defense systems were activated over Tehran, indicating heightened alert conditions across multiple regions.

Fars News Agency reported hearing loud explosions near Bandar Abbas and said a separate report described exchanges of fire between Iranian forces and unidentified actors near a maritime area close to Qeshm Island. Iranian media further claimed that Iranian naval forces engaged three US destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz, a claim not independently verified by US officials.

President Donald Trump said: "When you look at what is happening, we are doing it for a very important reason: we cannot let them have a nuclear weapon.” and "We have had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it is very possible that we will reach an agreement.”

The reported strikes come amid heightened diplomatic uncertainty surrounding a US-proposed framework to halt hostilities while leaving unresolved disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme. The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments pass, remains a critical pressure point in regional security dynamics.

Speaking to Diplomat News Network, a regional security analyst based in the Gulf said the latest escalation could complicate ongoing indirect negotiations and increase the risk of miscalculation between naval forces operating in close proximity. US officials have maintained that the April 7 ceasefire remains in effect despite limited military actions.

Regional observers say developments along Iran’s southern coast highlight the fragile balance between military signalling and diplomatic engagement, with maritime security in the Gulf remaining highly sensitive as both sides continue to exchange competing narratives.

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