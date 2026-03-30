Somali Army Expands Offensive in Lower Shabelle Region

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Somali National Army conducted coordinated security and clearance operations in Lower Shabelle region on Monday, targeting Al-Shabaab positions in multiple rural and semi-urban areas, military officials said.

Units from the 203rd Battalion of the 20th Brigade under the 1st Division’s Gorgor Commandos carried out the operations in Aybutey, Jowhara, Awdhegle, Aseenda Bube, and surrounding eastern areas. According to officers overseeing the mission, troops conducted systematic searches across villages and farmland, focusing on locations suspected of hosting Al-Shabaab fighters.





Residents in Awdhegle reported increased military presence throughout the day, with convoys moving through key access roads and personnel entering abandoned structures. "Soldiers searched several farms and empty houses early in the morning,” said Mohamed Abdullahi Nur, a local resident. "People were cautious, but many welcomed the operation due to ongoing security concerns.”





Military officials confirmed that several sites used by Al-Shabaab were destroyed, including temporary shelters and logistical points. While no casualty figures were released, authorities said the operation disrupted militant activity and reduced their operational capacity in the area.





Lower Shabelle remains a strategic region due to its proximity to Mogadishu and its network of agricultural routes, which have historically enabled Al-Shabaab to move fighters and supplies. The federal government has intensified military operations in recent months as part of a broader campaign to weaken the group’s presence.





Security analyst Hanad Qalinle said the operation reflects a shift toward sustained territorial control. "These efforts indicate a move beyond short-term raids toward holding cleared areas,” he said. "Long-term stability will depend on continued security presence and coordination with local communities.”





Local officials indicated that follow-up operations and stabilization measures are expected to continue in the coming days, as authorities seek to consolidate security gains and prevent the return of militant groups.