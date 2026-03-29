Congo Constitutional Court Confirms Sassou Nguesso Victory

Brazzaville (Diplomat.so) - The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Congo confirmed President Denis Sassou Nguesso's re-election on Sunday, granting him a new five-year term after securing 94.9 percent of votes in the March 15 presidential election.

Auguste Iloki, president of the constitutional court, announced the final results during a public hearing, stating turnout reached 65.9 percent. The ruling rejected a formal appeal by opposition candidate Dave Mafoula, who had sought to annul the vote over alleged irregularities.





Interior Minister Raymond Zephirin Mboulou had earlier released provisional results on March 17 showing Sassou Nguesso leading with 94.82 percent, figures largely upheld by the court. Six candidates contested the election, though two major opposition parties boycotted the process, citing concerns over transparency and fairness.





"The court has examined all petitions and found no grounds to invalidate the election,” Iloki said. "The results reflect the will expressed through the ballot.”





In Brazzaville, campaign imagery dominated public spaces in the lead-up to the vote. Large banners and billboards bearing Sassou Nguesso’s image lined major roads, while observers noted limited visibility of opposition campaigns. A local resident, speaking to Diplomat News Network, described the atmosphere as "orderly but uneven,” adding that "only one campaign was truly visible across the city.”





Government officials maintained the election process was conducted in accordance with constitutional provisions. "The electoral framework remains intact, and institutions have functioned within their mandate,” said a senior electoral official, speaking on condition of attribution.





Sassou Nguesso, 82, has ruled the oil-rich Central African nation for most of the past four decades. He first came to power in 1979 under a one-party system, lost office after multi-party elections in 1992, and returned following a 1997 civil war. Since 2002, he has won successive elections, each contested by opposition groups alleging irregularities.





The 2015 constitutional referendum, which removed presidential age and term limits, enabled his continued candidacy. However, current provisions bar him from seeking another term after 2031.





The Republic of Congo faces persistent economic challenges despite its oil wealth. According to World Bank data, public debt stands at approximately 94.5 percent of gross domestic product, while more than half of the population lives below the poverty line. Youth unemployment remains high, with nearly half the population under the age of 18.





Political analysts say the outcome reinforces continuity but raises questions about governance and economic reform. "The leadership’s longevity provides stability, but structural economic issues remain unresolved,” said a regional analyst based in Central Africa.





The confirmation of the results ensures policy continuity in the near term, while opposition groups are expected to continue challenging the broader electoral framework.