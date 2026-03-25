IAEA Reports Projectile Near Iran's Bushehr Plant

Vienna (Diplomat.so) – The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday, that it had been informed by Iran that a projectile struck near the Bushehr nuclear power plant without causing damage or casualties, according to statements shared on official channels and confirmed by Iranian authorities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iranian officials conveyed the incident involved an impact in the vicinity of the facility, but operations at the plant remained normal. The agency added that it was monitoring the situation closely and maintaining contact with national counterparts to assess any potential risks to nuclear safety.





Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization of Iran stated that the projectile landed near the facility in Bushehr province in southwestern Iran and that preliminary assessments indicated no technical damage or injuries. "Based on initial reports, no disruption occurred to the plant’s systems and personnel safety was not affected,” the organization said in a statement carried by state media.





The agency also reiterated concerns about military activity near nuclear infrastructure. Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi called for restraint, emphasizing that "any military action near nuclear facilities risks serious safety consequences,” according to remarks shared through the agency’s communications.





Russia separately voiced concern over the proximity of strikes to the facility. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described such actions as carrying "serious risks” and warned of "potentially severe consequences,” noting that Moscow had communicated its concerns to the United States. Russian officials have repeatedly highlighted the need to avoid escalation near nuclear sites.





Bushehr nuclear power plant, located about 570 kilometers south of Tehran, is Iran’s only operational nuclear power station and has a production capacity of approximately 1,000 megawatts. The site is considered strategically significant and is protected by layered defense systems, including air defenses and nearby military infrastructure.





The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions involving multiple actors, raising concerns among international observers about the possibility of miscalculation near sensitive facilities. A Diplomat News Network review of official statements indicates that while no immediate damage was reported, the convergence of military activity and nuclear infrastructure has prompted renewed diplomatic warnings from international and regional stakeholders.





Analysts note that even limited incidents near nuclear installations can have broader implications for regional stability, as they may trigger emergency protocols, international scrutiny, and increased diplomatic engagement.



