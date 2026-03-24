Syrian Army Reports Rocket Attack From Iraqi Territory

Damascus (Diplomat.so) – Syrian Arab Army reported that one of its military positions in northeastern Syria was struck by rockets launched from Iraqi territory on Monday, prompting heightened alert status and coordination with neighboring authorities.

The Syrian Arab Army said five rockets targeted a position near Al-Yaarubiyah in rural Hasakah, with the projectiles reportedly originating from an area near Tel al-Hawa, located roughly 20 kilometers inside Iraq. Military officials stated that their forces immediately entered a full state of readiness following the incident and began monitoring the situation closely along the border region.





In an official statement relayed through state-affiliated channels, a military operations representative said the armed forces remain prepared to respond to any further incidents. "Our units are in a state of full readiness to defend national territory and respond to any violation,” the statement said, reflecting the army’s posture following the reported strike.





The Iraqi Army was contacted as part of cross-border coordination efforts, according to Syrian military sources. Officials indicated that Iraqi forces had initiated search and sweep operations in the suspected launch area to identify those responsible for the attack and prevent further incidents along the shared border.





Local residents in Hasakah described hearing multiple explosions near the Rmelan area, close to a former military installation. "The blasts were clearly audible, and there was visible movement of patrol vehicles shortly afterward,” said a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns. Another civilian described a noticeable increase in checkpoints and restricted movement in nearby roads following the incident.





A security source speaking to Diplomat News Network, on condition of attribution, noted that such cross-border incidents are difficult to independently verify due to the remote desert terrain and the presence of multiple actors operating in border regions. The source added that coordination between neighboring militaries is typically activated quickly to contain potential escalation and establish situational clarity.





Background on the region indicates that northeastern Syria has long been a complex security environment involving overlapping control zones and strategic infrastructure, including energy facilities near Rmelan. Over time, control of certain installations has shifted, and the area has seen the presence of various domestic and international military actors, contributing to a layered security landscape.





Analysts observing the situation say that incidents involving indirect fire across borders highlight ongoing vulnerabilities in monitoring remote frontier zones. While no group has publicly claimed responsibility for the reported rocket fire, authorities on both sides continue investigative and security operations aimed at identifying the source and preventing recurrence.





The incident underscores the importance of sustained cross-border coordination mechanisms between Syria and Iraq, particularly in areas where geography and security conditions complicate surveillance and enforcement efforts.



