IAEA Warns Against Escalation Near Bushehr Nuclear Plant

Tehran (Diplomat.so) – International Atomic Energy Agency warned on Monday, against any military escalation near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, urging protection of nuclear safety as regional tensions intensified amid Russian objections to reported strikes.

The agency said on social media platform X that no military action should compromise the safety and security of nuclear facilities, emphasizing that personnel must be able to perform their duties in a secure environment. The statement followed heightened concern over reported activity near the facility in southwestern Iran, where authorities earlier indicated that a projectile had landed in proximity to the plant without causing casualties or damage.





Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, held a phone call with Alexei Likhachov, head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, to exchange information regarding the situation. A spokesperson familiar with the discussion said the two officials reviewed "recent developments and coordination measures” related to operational safety at Bushehr.





Separately, Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, reaffirmed Moscow’s "categorical rejection” of strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure during a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to a statement carried by Sputnik News Agency, the two officials discussed developments in the Gulf region and what they described as a sharp deterioration in security conditions.





Residents in Bushehr described heightened alertness in the area surrounding the plant. "There is more movement of security vehicles and restricted access zones have been tightened,” said one local shop owner, who asked not to be named due to safety concerns. Another resident noted that "people are following updates closely, but daily life continues with caution.”





The Kremlin also warned that any direct strikes on the facility could result in consequences described as "irreversible,” stating that messages conveying its position had been communicated to United States authorities. Russia has consistently maintained involvement in the Bushehr project through technical support and nuclear fuel services.





Background context indicates that Bushehr is Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant, making it a focal point of both energy production and international scrutiny. Concerns over nuclear safety in conflict zones have previously prompted global institutions, including the IAEA, to call for restraint around sensitive installations.





Analysts say the situation underscores the intersection of military tensions and nuclear safety risks in the region. A Tehran-based energy analyst, speaking on condition of attribution, told Diplomat News Network that "any proximity of armed activity to nuclear infrastructure raises the risk of miscalculation, even if facilities are not directly targeted.”





The evolving developments highlight ongoing diplomatic friction between major powers over security dynamics in the Gulf, with nuclear safety remaining a central concern for international regulators and regional stakeholders.