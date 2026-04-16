Trump: Iran 'Almost Agreed' on Nuclear Deal

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday, that Iran has agreed to "almost everything" in ongoing nuclear negotiations and that a comprehensive deal is nearing completion, according to remarks to reporters.

He said Washington and Tehran had made major progress in recent talks and suggested a follow-up meeting could take place early next week. Trump indicated openness to traveling to Islamabad if an agreement is finalized, highlighting the international scope of the discussions.





He added that negotiations include long-term safeguards aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons capability for more than two decades, describing the talks as highly advanced.





Trump said: "Iran agreed to almost everything" and emphasized continued engagement between delegations. He added, "We have a very strong statement that they will not have nuclear weapons for more than 20 years."





He also claimed Iran was willing to take steps previously rejected, including handling nuclear material stockpiles. "They have agreed to return nuclear dust to us," he said, adding, "There is a very strong chance we will reach a deal."





The United States and Iran have held intermittent nuclear negotiations for years, with previous frameworks disrupted by disagreements over sanctions relief, enrichment limits, and verification mechanisms under international oversight.





Analysts say a breakthrough could influence regional security and energy markets, particularly around maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.





Trump linked progress to potential reductions in oil prices and inflation, highlighting domestic economic implications tied to the negotiations.





Talks are expected to continue as diplomats assess whether political signals can be converted into a binding agreement in the coming days.