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Saudi Expels Iranian Military Attaché and Aide

by: Aden Abdi | Sunday, 22 March 2026 00:27 EAT
Diplomat Memo
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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah during high-level talks, July 9, 2025.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah during high-level talks, July 9, 2025.
Riyadh (Diplomat.so) - Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it had ordered the Iranian military attaché, his assistant, and three other embassy staff to leave the kingdom within 24 hours, citing repeated violations of sovereignty and escalating regional tensions.
In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia said the five individuals were declared persona non grata following what it described as continued Iranian actions targeting the kingdom and its interests. The ministry stated that the decision reflects "firm rejection of blatant Iranian aggressions” against Saudi Arabia and other Gulf and Arab states.

"The continued targeting by the Islamic Republic of Iran of the Kingdom’s sovereignty, civilian infrastructure, and diplomatic premises constitutes a clear violation of international norms and agreements,” the statement said. It added that such actions contradict principles of good neighborliness and commitments outlined in international frameworks, including the Beijing Agreement Saudi-Iran rapprochement 2023 and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).

Officials in Riyadh indicated that embassy staff were formally notified through diplomatic channels earlier in the day. At diplomatic quarters in the capital, security presence appeared heightened, with controlled access points and reduced movement around foreign missions, according to observations from the area.

A Saudi official familiar with the matter, said the measure was "necessary to safeguard national security and prevent further escalation.” He added that "all steps taken remain consistent with international law and diplomatic conventions.”

Regional analysts say the move signals a sharp deterioration in relations despite previous normalization efforts. "This decision reflects mounting frustration in Riyadh over what it perceives as unresolved security threats,” said a Gulf-based political analyst. "It raises questions about the durability of recent diplomatic understandings.”

The development follows a Saudi statement issued on March 9 warning that continued Iranian actions could have "serious consequences” for bilateral relations. Over recent months, tensions have resurfaced amid accusations of cross-border threats and interference in regional security.

Saudi authorities emphasized that the kingdom "will not hesitate” to take further measures to protect its territory, citizens, and economic interests, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, which affirms the right to self-defense.

The expulsion underscores a renewed phase of diplomatic strain between Riyadh and Tehran, with potential implications for broader Gulf stability and ongoing efforts to manage regional security through dialogue.

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