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Somali president joins Eid prayers in Gendershe

by: Waeis Amin | Friday, 20 March 2026 18:09 EAT
Local News
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President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joined Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gendershe with Somali National Army personnel and residents in a recently recovered coastal town.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joined Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gendershe with Somali National Army personnel and residents in a recently recovered coastal town.
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joined Somali National Army troops and civilians for Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gendershe town, Lower Shabelle region, on Friday, marking the holiday in a coastal town recently recovered from Al-Shabaab control.
The gathering brought together uniformed soldiers and local residents in an open prayer ground near the shoreline, where security forces maintained a visible presence along entry points and surrounding roads. Worshippers arrived early in the morning, forming organized rows as prayers were conducted in a calm and orderly atmosphere.

In remarks delivered after the prayers, President Hassan Sheikh extended Eid greetings to Somalis across the country, describing the occasion as a moment that reflects unity, mutual support, and shared responsibility among citizens. He encouraged communities to maintain the social cohesion strengthened during Ramadan, particularly through support for security forces and assistance to vulnerable households.

The president also pointed to the condition of Gendershe’s public infrastructure, noting that roads, facilities, and coastal amenities show signs of damage linked to years of Al-Shabaab control. He directed relevant government institutions to prioritize rebuilding efforts and improve basic services in the area, according to officials present.

Residents attending the prayers described both a strong security presence and a renewed sense of stability. "Seeing soldiers and civilians gather together in peace gives people confidence,” said Abdi Nur, a local fisherman. "If security continues like this, Gendershe can return to how it used to be.”

Eid prayers were also held across several regions of Somalia, including Baidoa, Burhakaba, Hudur, Bahdo, and Beledweyne, where large crowds gathered without major security disruptions. In Beledweyne’s Hawa Tako grounds, tens of thousands of people attended prayers after completing the month of Ramadan.

Analysts say the president’s presence in Gendershe during Eid reflects an effort to reinforce state authority in areas recovered from Al-Shabaab while encouraging public trust in government institutions. For local communities, the event highlighted both ongoing recovery challenges and the gradual return of normalcy under improved security conditions.

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