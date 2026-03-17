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Iran Launches Drone Strikes on Israeli Defense Sites

by: Aden Abdi | Tuesday, 17 March 2026 18:08 EAT
World News
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Iran launches drone strikes targeting Israeli defense-linked facilities.
Iran launches drone strikes targeting Israeli defense-linked facilities.
Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Islamic Republic of Iran Army said it launched large-scale drone attacks on Israeli defense-linked facilities on Tuesday, targeting sites associated with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in what it described as retaliation for recent killings of Iranian naval personnel.
In a statement carried by Islamic Republic News Agency, the Iranian military said the strikes focused on "cyber-technological and strategic centers” tied to Israeli weapons production. The operation reportedly lasted several hours, though independent verification of the scale and impact of the attacks was not immediately available.

Rafael, a key contractor for Israel’s defense sector, is known for developing components of the Iron Dome air defense system and Spike missile technology. Israeli authorities had not issued an immediate public response at the time of publication.

Iranian officials framed the strikes as a response to what they called "aggression” linked to a broader conflict involving the United States and Israel. Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s president, said in a separate address that the country would not yield under pressure. "They will take to the grave the desire for the surrender of the children of Iran,” he said, urging citizens to attend the funeral of 84 sailors from the Dena Destroyer.

The sailors were killed while returning from an international military exercise in the Indian Ocean, according to Iranian authorities, who said the vessel was attacked far from active conflict zones. 

The developments mark a further escalation in an already volatile regional landscape. Analysts say the targeting of defense-industrial infrastructure, rather than frontline military units, could signal a shift toward strategic deterrence and cyber-linked warfare, raising concerns about possible retaliation and wider instability.

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