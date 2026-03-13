Cargo Ship Hit by Projectile in Strait of Hormuz

London (Diplomat.so) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Friday that a cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile about 11 nautical miles north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire onboard and forcing part of the crew to evacuate while authorities began investigating the incident.

In an official advisory to commercial shipping, UKMTO said the vessel requested assistance after the projectile impact triggered a blaze. Crew members began abandoning the ship as emergency procedures were initiated.





"A cargo vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz which has resulted in a fire onboard. The vessel requested assistance while the crew evacuated the vessel,” the agency said in its alert to mariners.





A company security officer later informed the maritime authority that the fire had been extinguished and that there was no immediate environmental damage reported. However, some crew members remain unaccounted for, and authorities continue to assess the situation and conduct search efforts.





UKMTO advised ships operating in the area to exercise caution and immediately report suspicious activity, reflecting heightened security concerns in one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors.





The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments, making disruptions there closely watched by international markets.





In Washington, a senior U.S. administration official said Donald Trump is prepared to authorize naval escorts for commercial vessels if necessary. The official told media outlets that the United States Navy could provide protection for ships transiting the strait under certain security conditions.





Earlier, Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said a multinational escort plan could be implemented once military conditions permit. "Once the military situation allows, the U.S. Navy—possibly working with an international coalition—may accompany ships through the strait,” Bessent said.





The maritime incident comes amid rising regional tensions following recent military exchanges involving Iran, the United States and Israel, which have disrupted shipping patterns and heightened security alerts across Gulf waters. Maritime security analysts say repeated incidents could increase insurance costs and discourage some operators from using the strait.





At the Port of Khasab in northern Oman, where many vessels wait before entering the shipping corridor, local dockworker Hamad Al-Balushi described the tense atmosphere. "Ships are moving slower and crews are asking more questions about safety,” he said. "Everyone is watching the horizon carefully.”





For shipping companies and energy traders, the latest incident underscores the fragility of maritime security in the Gulf and the global economic stakes tied to uninterrupted passage through the Strait of Hormuz.