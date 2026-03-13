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Quds Day Marches Draw Massive Crowds Across Iran

by: Aden Abdi | Friday, 13 March 2026 19:32 EAT
World News
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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, were among the many top Iranian officials marching in Tehran for the annual al-Quds Day march.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, were among the many top Iranian officials marching in Tehran for the annual al-Quds Day march.
Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Millions of Iranians took to the streets on Friday, across Iran's major cities and rural towns to mark International Quds Day, expressing solidarity with Palestinians amid Israeli airstrikes
In Tehran, marchers assembled from ten designated routes toward the University of Tehran, carrying Palestinian flags and portraits of late Supreme Leader Imam Khomeini and current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Demonstrators braved heavy rain and cold winds, chanting slogans denouncing both Israel and the United States. Local teacher Abbas Abdirauf described the scene: "People of all ages came together. It was clear everyone was committed to showing support for Palestine, regardless of the weather.”

Protests extended to most Iranian cities and villages, including Zabol in Sistan and Baluchestan, Kermanshah in the west, and Golestan in the north. Officials including ministers and members of parliament were present at several locations, reflecting official sanction of the events. In Mashhad, early arrivals filled major squares, waving banners calling for Palestinian liberation and regional peace.

Eyewitnesses reported a disciplined and orderly atmosphere despite intermittent rain. Vendors along the march routes offered hot tea and snacks, while volunteers distributed umbrellas and raincoats, highlighting community coordination. Many participants also signed petitions affirming loyalty to Iran’s leadership and pledging continued support for Palestinian advocacy.

International Quds Day, established by Imam Khomeini in 1979, serves as Iran’s annual platform to oppose Israeli occupation and express solidarity with Palestinians. This year, the rallies come amid escalated Israeli military campaigns in Gaza and heightened rhetoric from Washington threatening regional stability. Analysts note that the size and coordination of these demonstrations reflect Tehran’s strategy to project both domestic cohesion and geopolitical influence.

Experts say that for residents in border provinces, these rallies reinforce the perception of Iran as a central actor defending Palestinian rights while signaling deterrence to external adversaries. "The message is both symbolic and strategic,” said Hamideh Nourani, a Dubai-based political analyst. "It shows that Iran intends to maintain its regional position and domestic unity in the face of mounting international pressure.”

For ordinary Iranians, the marches also carry a social dimension, offering a shared space to express collective identity, solidarity, and resilience amid a volatile regional environment. Street vendors, students, and local civil society groups all participated, demonstrating the depth of grassroots engagement beyond official narratives.

The Quds Day mobilizations reaffirm Iran’s commitment to Palestinian advocacy, highlighting the nation’s ongoing effort to maintain internal solidarity and assert a presence in regional diplomacy during periods of heightened tension.

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