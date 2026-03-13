Türkiye, UAE, Oman Face Missiles and Drone Attacks

Ankara (Diplomat.so) - Turkish Ministry of National Defense said NATO air defenses stationed in the eastern Mediterranean destroyed a ballistic missile launched from Iran after it entered Turkey's airspace early Friday, triggering alarm sirens near Incirlik Air Base outside Adana.

In a statement released Friday, the ministry said Turkish authorities are seeking clarification from Tehran regarding the launch and emphasized that Ankara would respond decisively to any threat targeting its territory or airspace. Officials did not specify where the missile was intercepted but confirmed that NATO-linked air defense systems operating in the region carried out the interception.





Earlier in the morning, air-raid sirens sounded across the vicinity of Incirlik Air Base, a key NATO installation located about 10 kilometers from central Adana. Residents reported hearing the alarms shortly after 00:25 GMT, with the warning lasting approximately five minutes. The base hosts U.S. forces and other allied personnel, although Turkish officials reiterate that it remains under Turkish command.





Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a bright object streaking across the night sky, though authorities have not verified the footage.





Turkish military sources warned a day earlier that any direct attack on Turkish territory would carry wider implications because of the country’s membership in NATO, a 32-nation defense alliance whose collective security clause treats an attack on one member as an attack on all.





Defense officials also confirmed ongoing coordination with NATO to deploy **Patriot** air defense systems in the eastern province of Malatya to strengthen the alliance’s southeastern air shield.





Security analysts say the interception underscores Turkey’s growing role as a frontline NATO state amid escalating regional missile activity. For residents of southern Turkey, however, the incident brought the geopolitical tensions of the wider Middle East conflict uncomfortably close to home.



