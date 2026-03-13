Iran Drone Attack Triggers Sirens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Israel Ministry of Health reported Thursday that 2,745 Israeli settlers have been hospitalized since the war began, with 179 admissions recorded in the past 24 hours, as air-raid sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and areas of Al-Quds following the detection of Iranian missiles.

In its latest update, the ministry said 85 patients remain hospitalized. The report did not disclose the number of fatalities linked to the ongoing conflict. Sirens were activated in several central Israeli communities after Israel’s domestic front command reported incoming threats.





The escalation followed a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said it had launched destructive drones targeting Israeli military installations, including the Palmachim Airbase and the Ovda Airbase. The IRGC also claimed to have targeted facilities linked to the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service.





According to the IRGC statement, the strikes focused on runways, observation towers, and aircraft hangars at the airbases. Palmachim, located south of Tel Aviv, is known as a launch site for Israeli satellite missions and missile tests and hosts missile-defense systems and unmanned aerial vehicles.





Residents in central Israel described the tense atmosphere during the alerts.





An informed source cited by Iranian media outlet Tasnim claimed that recent strikes on Israeli detection infrastructure have disrupted Israel’s early-warning capabilities, making it more difficult for defense systems to identify missile launches. Israeli authorities have not publicly confirmed those claims.





Meanwhile, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani released updated casualty figures from Israeli strikes inside Iran, saying 216 women and 198 people under 18 had been killed, including an eight-month-old infant in Robat Karim. She also reported damage to 21 emergency medical units, with three facilities destroyed and 12 healthcare workers killed.





Analysts say the expanding exchange of strikes highlights a growing technological contest between offensive drone and missile systems and regional air-defense networks, raising concerns about further escalation and civilian casualties on both sides.