Iran's New Leader Pledges Vengeance for War Dead

by: Aden Abdi | Friday, 13 March 2026 03:45 EAT
Mojtaba Ali Khamenei
Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly elected leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, issued his first national address from Tehran on Thursday, vowing the country would pursue vengeance for Iranians killed in recent attacks and continue confronting its regional adversaries.
In a lengthy message published by Iranian state media, Mojtaba Khamenei told the Iranian public that the deaths of civilians and officials during the recent conflict would remain a central issue for the country’s leadership.

"I assure everyone that we will not forgo taking vengeance for the blood of your martyrs,” Khamenei said. "Every member of the nation martyred by the enemy is a separate subject for the vengeance file.”

The speech followed his selection by the Assembly of Experts to succeed his father, Ali Khamenei, whose death Iranian officials described as a "martyrdom” during the ongoing confrontation involving Iran and its regional rivals.

Khamenei framed the transition as a moment of national unity and called on citizens to maintain public mobilization during what he described as a period of war. He urged mass participation in Quds Day rallies scheduled for Friday, saying public demonstrations would signal Iran’s determination to defeat its enemies.

The new leader also praised Iranian military forces and allied groups across the region, including fighters aligned with what Tehran calls the "Resistance Front.” He highlighted support from groups such as Hezbollah and armed factions in Iraq and Yemen, describing them as partners in a broader regional struggle.

"Our brave combatants have blocked the enemy’s path with devastating blows,” he said, adding that Iran would continue to use strategic pressure points, including the Strait of Hormuz, if the conflict escalates.

Khamenei also warned neighboring states hosting foreign military facilities that bases used in attacks against Iran could become targets, while emphasizing that Tehran still seeks stable relations with regional governments.

In the speech’s final sections, he addressed families affected by recent violence, promising compensation for damaged homes and businesses and free medical care for those wounded in attacks.

For many Iranians in Tehran, the announcement marked the beginning of a new political era. 

Analysts say the speech signals continuity in Iran’s strategic posture, with the new leadership reaffirming a confrontational stance toward perceived adversaries while appealing for domestic unity during a volatile period in the region.

