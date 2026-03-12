Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Guinea-Liberia Border Clash Leaves One Hurt

by: Guled Abdi | Thursday, 12 March 2026 21:45 EAT
Monrovia (Diplomat.so) - A Liberian man was injured on Wednesday after Guinean soldiers allegedly fired gunshots during a confrontation along the Liberia–Guinea border in Sorlumba Clan, Foya District, escalating tensions between the two countries.
The incident reportedly occurred near a sand extraction site on the Makona River, where Guinean troops crossed into Liberian territory, disrupting a road construction project and briefly raising Guinea’s national flag on land claimed by Liberia. Edward T. Lebbie, an employee of the Foya District Commissioner’s Office, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment at Foya Bong Mines Hospital.

Local residents described a tense atmosphere following the incursion. "We were working when the soldiers arrived; they shouted and fired in the air. Everyone ran for cover,” said Mariatu K., a shopkeeper near the site. Eyewitnesses reported seeing equipment seized and workers intimidated during the brief confrontation.

The Liberian government confirmed it is engaging in diplomatic talks with Conakry to prevent further escalation. 

Analysts note the clash follows a series of similar border incidents in the region. Two weeks prior, Guinean soldiers reportedly entered Sorlumba, laying siege to local areas without provocation. Earlier, Guinean troops were accused of detaining six Sierra Leonean soldiers near the Guinea–Sierra Leone border, raising concerns over regional stability.

Security experts warn that repeated incursions could heighten local unrest and disrupt cross-border commerce. "For residents in Foya and surrounding communities, these incidents threaten both safety and livelihood, particularly as local development projects are stalled by insecurity,” said Kamara Boi, a West African border security analyst.

Liberian authorities face mounting pressure to respond decisively while maintaining diplomatic channels. Measures under consideration include increased border patrols, reinforcement of community safety protocols, and direct engagement with Guinea to clarify territorial boundaries. 

