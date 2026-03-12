Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti Hold Summit on Gulf Conflict

Djibouti City (Diplomat.so) - Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Djiboutian President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met in Djibouti on Wednesday for a trilateral summit aimed at strengthening regional cooperation on security, counterterrorism, and economic development.

The leaders also discussed the recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliatory attacks in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, which could threaten regional stability and disrupt trade.





Officials focused on strategies to combat extremist groups, particularly al‑Shabaab, and to consolidate Somalia’s democratic reforms.





The summit addressed broader geopolitical implications of the Iran‑Israel‑US conflict. Policy expert Mamow Nur noted, "By factoring in Middle East tensions, Horn of Africa leaders signal that they are adopting a holistic approach to security, recognizing that proxy confrontations abroad can have cascading effects locally.”





The leaders explored opportunities to expand regional trade and infrastructure. Analysts said these plans could strengthen economic resilience against disruptions from external conflicts.





Civil society representatives highlighted potential humanitarian consequences, warning that rising fuel and food prices linked to Middle East instability could worsen vulnerabilities in Somalia and Ethiopia. A Djibouti-based NGO official commented, "Even small fluctuations in regional shipping costs are felt immediately in local markets and aid distribution networks.”



