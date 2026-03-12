Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Drone Strike in Goma Kills French UNICEF Worker

by: Guled Abdi | Thursday, 12 March 2026 16:57 EAT
World News
A drone strike hit a house in Goma, DRC, on March 11, 2026 [Handout/M23 spokesperson]
Kinshasa (Diplomat.so) - The Democratic Republic of Congo government said Wednesday it has opened an investigation after a series of suspected drone explosions in Goma, eastern Congo, killed UNICEF employee Karine Buisset and others earlier that morning.
Authorities in Kinshasa said the blasts struck residential areas in the North Kivu provincial capital, a city currently under the control of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group. The government’s Ministry of Communication and Media confirmed that investigators had begun examining the origin and circumstances of the explosions, which caused casualties and significant property damage.

"The exact circumstances of these incidents that occurred in occupied areas, as well as the origin of the reported explosions, are currently under investigation by the competent authorities in order to shed full light on the facts,” the ministry said in a statement. Officials also expressed condolences to the victims’ families and the wider humanitarian community operating in the region.

Buisset, a French national working for the United Nations Children’s Fund, was killed when an explosion struck a two-storey residence in the Himbi neighborhood near the shores of Lake Kivu, according to humanitarian sources and emergency responders who arrived shortly after the attack. The area is widely known among aid workers and expatriates for housing international staff and offices linked to humanitarian operations.

United Nations officials condemned the attack and reiterated calls for all parties to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilian populations and aid personnel working in conflict zones.

The M23 rebel movement, which seized control of Goma and the nearby city of Bukavu in 2025, accused Congolese government forces of carrying out the drone strike. Its spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, described the attack as a strike by the "Kinshasa regime.” The Congolese government rejected the accusation, saying it remains committed to protecting civilians and humanitarian workers.

Eastern Congo has experienced renewed violence in recent years as government forces battle M23 rebels across North and South Kivu provinces. The conflict has drawn international attention, with the United Nations and several Western governments accusing Rwanda of backing the rebel group—an allegation Kigali denies.

Analysts say the incident underscores the increasing use of drone technology in the region’s conflict and raises new concerns about the safety of humanitarian staff operating in contested urban areas such as Goma. Investigators have not yet publicly identified the type of drone involved or confirmed the intended target of the strike.

