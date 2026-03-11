Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

White House area shut down after van breaches security barricade: Police

by: Aden Abdi | Wednesday, 11 March 2026 17:06 EAT
World News
Members of the Secret Service Uniformed Division patrol alongside the security fence around the perimeter of the White House on March 18. | Getty
Washington, D.C. (AFP + Diplomat.so) - A van smashed through a security barricade near the White House early Wednesday, police said, forcing a shutdown of the area in downtown Washington during morning rush hour.
The driver was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries following the pre-dawn incident at Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.

The Secret Service, which handles presidential security, said in a statement it was "looking into a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the car has been detained and is being questioned."

Washington has been under heightened security amid the US-Israel war on Iran. 


