White House area shut down after van breaches security barricade: Police

Washington, D.C. (AFP + Diplomat.so) - A van smashed through a security barricade near the White House early Wednesday, police said, forcing a shutdown of the area in downtown Washington during morning rush hour.

The driver was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries following the pre-dawn incident at Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.





The Secret Service, which handles presidential security, said in a statement it was "looking into a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the car has been detained and is being questioned."





Washington has been under heightened security amid the US-Israel war on Iran.





