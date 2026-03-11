Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

UK Govt to Publish Mandelson Files on Epstein Links

by: Hared Abdalla | Wednesday, 11 March 2026 12:51 EAT
Lord Peter Mandelson
London (AP + Diplomat.so) — The British government announced Wednesday it will release documents related to Lord Peter Mandelson's short-lived tenure as U.K. Ambassador to the United States, amid a police investigation into potential misconduct linked to his past association with financier Jeffrey Epstein. Mandelson was officially announced as ambassador in December 2024, formally assumed the post on Feb. 10, 2025, and left the role on Sept. 11, 2025, sources confirmed via AP News.
The disclosure follows parliamentary pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government to provide transparency over Mandelson’s appointment, despite concerns about his previous relationship with Epstein. 

Cabinet minister Darren Jones told reporters that the first tranche of files will be published Wednesday afternoon, with sensitive material withheld at the request of police to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigation.

Mandelson, 72, a veteran Labour politician and former senior Cabinet minister, was arrested at his London residence in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has denied wrongdoing and was released without bail conditions. "The documents are a vital step in understanding how a senior diplomatic post was awarded amid clear reputational risks,” Jones said.

Outside the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, journalists noted heightened security and a subdued atmosphere, with small groups of political observers discussing the implications of the release. "It’s rare to see such scrutiny over an ambassadorship,” said London-based political analyst Ammar Hussein. "This case underscores how historical personal associations can impact public trust in government decisions.”

The upcoming files reportedly include internal correspondence between Downing Street, the Cabinet Office, and the Foreign Office, alongside a risk assessment that warned of Mandelson’s potential exposure due to Epstein ties. Earlier U.S. Department of Justice documents suggested Mandelson may have shared sensitive economic information with Epstein during his tenure as business secretary after the 2008 financial crisis.

Experts say the release may influence how future diplomatic appointments are vetted and highlight broader issues of accountability. 

