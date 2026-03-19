Zelenskyy Links Iran Strikes to Russia Strategy

Kyiv (Diplomat.so) - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, said Thursday that Iran's strikes across the Middle East mirror Russia's campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, warning of coordinated threats to global stability.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Zelenskyy framed the escalation in the Gulf as part of a broader pattern of state-led attacks on energy systems, drawing explicit parallels with Russia’s actions since 2022.





"For years, Russia has been doing to our energy system the same thing the Iranian regime is now doing to infrastructure in its own region,” he wrote, adding that such strikes are designed to inflict systemic disruption on entire nations.





The world’s eyes are on the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region. The Iranian regime’s constant strikes against its neighbors are significantly destabilizing markets and disrupting critically important energy supply routes.



Many around the world are now speaking… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 19, 2026





Zelenskyy pointed to the Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian ports as an example of how Moscow targeted global trade routes, restricting exports and placing pressure on international markets. He said current risks in the Gulf reflect similar tactics aimed at destabilizing energy flows and maritime navigation.





Ukrainian officials say Kyiv is ready to contribute to joint international efforts to protect energy infrastructure and ensure safe shipping lanes. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has long advocated mechanisms to hold accountable those responsible for attacks on ports, power systems, and supply routes.





The remarks come as global attention intensifies on the security of Gulf energy corridors, which are critical for supplying oil and gas to Europe and Asia. Analysts warn that continued disruptions could amplify price volatility and deepen economic uncertainty.





Zelenskyy also highlighted ties between Russia and Iran, arguing their actions are not coincidental but part of a shared approach to leveraging energy infrastructure as a geopolitical tool. He called for coordinated international responses, stating that failure to counter such strategies risks prolonging instability across multiple regions.





He concluded that protecting energy systems and maritime trade is now a collective responsibility, urging world leaders to act decisively against what he described as a recurring model of energy-focused warfare.



