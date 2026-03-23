Israel PM Links Iran Talks to Security Guarantees

Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, that any emerging agreement with Iran must safeguard Israel's "vital interests," following a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump focused on diplomatic efforts and ongoing regional military operations.

In remarks addressing the call, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that discussions with Trump focused on developments surrounding Iran and the potential to translate recent military gains into a negotiated settlement.





He framed any prospective agreement as dependent on maintaining core national security priorities, stating that military achievements could support diplomatic outcomes if properly leveraged. "There is an opportunity to utilize the major achievements of the Israeli and U.S. militaries to achieve the goals of the war through an agreement that preserves our vital interests,” he said.





He added that military operations remain active alongside diplomatic engagement. According to his statements, Israeli forces continue conducting strikes in both Iran and Lebanon, targeting missile infrastructure and nuclear-related assets.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "We continue to carry out precise strikes on Iran’s nuclear program and deal heavy blows to Hezbollah,” underscoring the continuation of operational activities in parallel with negotiations.





Additional reporting indicated that U.S. officials have also been in direct contact with Israeli counterparts regarding the evolving situation. Axios reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance held a call with Netanyahu to discuss potential pathways toward restarting negotiations with Tehran. A source familiar with the discussion said both sides examined possible elements of a future agreement.





From Washington, Trump described ongoing discussions with Iranian representatives as constructive, stating that talks had progressed to a point where a potential agreement appeared achievable. He noted that Iran had shown willingness to refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons and indicated that negotiations involve multiple components under consideration. He also extended a limited timeframe for continued dialogue, suggesting that the process remains active and time-sensitive.





Within Israel, political and security officials are assessing the implications of a possible agreement. Reports from Israeli media outlets indicated that coalition leaders were expected to convene to review both military developments and diplomatic engagement with the United States. Discussions are believed to include concerns about uranium enrichment levels and verification mechanisms, which are central to assessing any potential deal.





A security source cited by The Times of Israel expressed caution, noting uncertainty over whether negotiations will produce a comprehensive agreement or remain exploratory. The source suggested that any deal failing to address key nuclear-related stockpiles would raise questions about its effectiveness.





Observers note that the outcome of current talks could have broader implications for regional stability, particularly in relation to security dynamics involving Israel, Iran, and allied groups operating in the Middle East.



