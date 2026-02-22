New Report Flags Missing Trump Allegations in Epstein Files

Washington (Diplomat.so) - A federal transparency dispute widened this week after The New Republic reported that allegations involving U.S. President Donald Trump had disappeared from the publicly released files connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to TNR reporter Edith Olmsted, a government-produced 21-page slideshow once included in the Epstein archive documented a woman’s claim that Epstein introduced her to Trump in 1984 and that Trump forced her into sexual activity when she was in her early teens. Those materials, Olmsted wrote Monday, are no longer visible in the current public trove.





Independent journalists Roger Sollenberger and Nina Burleigh said Federal Bureau of Investigation records confirm the woman was interviewed at least four times. Sollenberger told TNR he later found the interview transcripts stored in an older database compiled from earlier public releases, suggesting the documents were once accessible before being removed. One interview, dated August 9, 2019, occurred just a day before Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.





The missing materials have raised questions about federal compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires all Epstein-related documents to be made public. Neither the Department of Justice nor the FBI has addressed why the files no longer appear in the government’s online system.





Appearing before the House Judiciary Committee this month, Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that investigators had found "no evidence” implicating U.S. President Donald Trump in criminal activity. Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and claims the released records "totally exonerate” him.





Tensions escalated Thursday when Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor became the first British royal arrested in more than 350 years in a separate Epstein-related investigation. Trump called the arrest "a shame” and "a very sad thing.”