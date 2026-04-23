Trump Claims Iran Halted Execution of 8 Women

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, 23 April 2026, that Iranian authorities had reversed planned execution sentences for eight women, claiming the decision followed his direct appeal and was communicated to him ahead of the reported implementation.

Trump’s Public Assertion





Trump stated on his Truth Social platform that the executions, which he said were scheduled for Wednesday night, would no longer proceed. "US President Donald Trump said he was informed that the women will not be executed,” he wrote in a post describing the development as a positive diplomatic outcome.





He added that four of the women would be released immediately, while the remaining four would face one month of imprisonment. Trump described the reported decision as a response to his intervention, saying he appreciated what he characterized as cooperation from Iranian leadership.





"I appreciate very much Iran and its leaders responding to my request as President of the United States,” Trump said in the same post, framing the development as a humanitarian gesture ahead of broader diplomatic engagement.





Earlier in the week, Trump reshared content from an activist account identifying the women and urging Iranian authorities not to proceed with executions. He wrote in that post: "Please, do not harm them! This would be a great beginning for our negotiations,” referring to reported diplomatic contacts involving regional talks.





Iranian Judiciary Rejects Claim





Iran’s judiciary-linked news agency "Mizan” issued a direct rebuttal, rejecting Trump’s assertion and describing it as inaccurate. The agency said the claim of eight women facing imminent execution was "completely false.”





According to Mizan, no final execution orders exist for the individuals referenced in external reports. It added that some of those involved had already been released, while others remain under judicial proceedings that could result in imprisonment if convictions are upheld.





"There is no definitive death sentence issued for any of these individuals,” Mizan stated, emphasizing that legal processes remain ongoing and subject to domestic court rulings.





The Iranian judiciary also criticized what it described as repeated public statements based on unverified information, asserting that such claims do not reflect the legal reality of the cases under review.





Conflicting Narratives





The dispute escalated following Trump’s social media posts, which were widely circulated and interpreted as evidence of an unfolding diplomatic intervention. However, Iranian authorities have not confirmed any changes in sentencing status corresponding to the timeline described by the US president.





A source familiar with regional diplomatic discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CNN that Trump’s comments were being viewed in the context of broader efforts to shape negotiations ahead of planned US-Iran talks in Pakistan discussions involving regional security issues. No official confirmation of such diplomatic linkage has been provided by either government.





A source familiar with regional diplomatic discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CNN that Trump’s comments were being interpreted in the context of broader efforts to influence negotiations ahead of planned US-Iran talks in Pakistan, which are expected to address regional security issues. No official confirmation of any such diplomatic linkage has been provided by either government.





Eyewitness verification or independent confirmation from international monitoring organizations has not been made available, leaving the competing claims uncorroborated outside official statements.





Legal Context





Iran’s judicial system operates under a combination of civil law and Islamic legal principles, with capital punishment applied in cases involving severe criminal charges under national legislation. Sentencing decisions typically pass through multiple judicial stages, including trial, appeal, and review procedures.





Human rights organizations have frequently raised concerns regarding transparency and due process in politically sensitive cases, particularly those involving protest-related charges. However, each case remains subject to domestic legal review, and sentencing outcomes are determined by Iranian courts.





In this instance, Mizan’s statement indicates that proceedings are still active for some defendants, with no finalized capital punishment rulings issued at this stage.





Political Messaging





Analysts note that the conflicting accounts highlight ongoing tensions between public political messaging and judicial processes in Iran. The public nature of Trump’s statements, issued through social media rather than formal diplomatic channels, adds complexity to verification efforts.





Diplomat News Network analysis indicates that such cases can rapidly evolve into diplomatic flashpoints when humanitarian concerns intersect with political communication strategies. The absence of coordinated confirmation between Washington and Tehran underscores the fragile nature of information flow in sensitive legal matters.





The episode also reflects the increasing role of social media in shaping perceptions of international legal and diplomatic developments before official verification is established.





Unresolved Status of Claims





At present, there is no independent confirmation that execution orders were issued or subsequently withdrawn as described by Trump. Iranian authorities maintain that no finalized capital sentences exist for the individuals referenced, while the US president has publicly asserted that intervention influenced the outcome.





The contradiction between both accounts remains unresolved, with no third-party verification confirming either version. Further clarification from judicial authorities or diplomatic channels is expected to determine the factual status of the case as international attention continues to focus on the issue.



